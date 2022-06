Julianna Pena believes she “lit a gas can of fire right underneath” the behind of Amanda Nunes with her upset win at UFC 269. Pena (11-4 MMA) captured the promotions women’s bantamweight title with a second round submission victory over Nunes (21-5 MMA) last December (see that here). It was a stunning upset in terms of betting odds, but one that did not come as a surprise to ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ and her supporters.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO