Druckenmiller weighs in on chances of a recession

From billionaire investors to former Federal Reserve officials, recession predictions have flooded in since the start of the year. But despite the persistent headlines, many on Wall Street aren't buying it.
Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
The world’s richest man sees a recession coming. he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs. Musk isn’t the only one. His outlook echoes recent comments, including. CEO Jamie Dimon and. President John Waldron. Dimon said you...
The bear-market rally for stocks has disappeared as investor concerns about inflation and interest rates linger, Bank of America said Friday. "We're in technical recession but just don't realize it," said the bank's chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett. May consumer price inflation hit a new 41-year high of 8.6%. The...
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus, who goes...
Kolanovic reiterated his view that the US economy will avoid a recession this year as consumers remain in solid shape.The big upside for stocks is a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which Kolanovic expects by year-end. The stock market is poised to erase all of its losses and finish the...
Economic conditions could worsen. Here's how to gear up. Financial expert Suze Orman thinks economic conditions could deteriorate later this year or early next. You can prepare for a recession by cutting back on spending, adding to your savings, and maybe even getting a second income. Today's economy is plagued...
The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo says that Bitcoin BTC/USD is poised to hit a new 52-week low as another sell-off event is insight. The prediction comes as the crypto market is showing signs of weakness, and as Bitcoin has managed to trade above $28,400, slightly higher than its 52-week low of $26,910.
Younger generations often associate the word "recession" with catastrophe—and for good reason. From December 2007 to June 2009, the Great Recession led millions of Americans to lose their homes...
Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi is ready to call it. He tells Fortune that we've officially moved from a housing boom into a "housing correction." The real estate data...
Social media stocks are reeling after Snap said it would miss its revenue targets and the broader tech sector has buckled. Twitter's stock fell 5.5% Tuesday, dropping below Elon Musk's average purchase price. Musk's potential $1.1 billion profit has become a $40 million loss in just four weeks.
