Protests called for an end to gun violence at March for Our Lives rallies in San Francisco and other cities nationwide on June 11. There was confusion about a city of San Francisco location in the weeks and days ahead of the national day of action. It was on again off again, with the first location announced being Golden Gate Bridge. For awhile it looked as if there would be NO San Francisco event when that location fell off the map of nationwide events.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO