Coos Bay, OR

Man faces murder charge in death of Coos Bay woman

By NBC 16
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOS BAY, Ore. - Police jailed a man for investigation of Murder in the Second Degree Thursday in connection with the homicidal death of a woman this week. Coos Bay Police arrested...

kezi.com

Neighbors and bystanders leave flowers for murdered Coos Bay woman

COOS COUNTY, Ore.-- A makeshift memorial is growing Sunday for 34-year-old Amber Townsend of Coos Bay. Townsend was murdered Saturday morning while walking along Cape Arago Highway towards Charleston, authorities said. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said Townsend was shot multiple times. There are no suspects or persons of...
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Coos County DA: Woman found shot to death outside Cape Arago Hwy residence

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities in Coos County are investigating a shooting death Saturday morning. Around 8:33 a.m. Saturday, Coos County received two 911 calls indicating a woman was “down” outside the residence located 92616 Cape Arago Highway in the unincorporated area of Coos County, Coos County authorities report. Medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the scene.
COOS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Suspect in Coos Bay woman's death held on $2M bail

EUGENE, Ore. - The suspect in the murder of a Coos Bay woman was arraigned Friday morning. Johnny Ray Bohannon, 47, of North Bend appeared in a Coos County courtroom to face a charge of Second Degree Murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old Rebecca Elaine Reeves. Coos Bay...
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

3-vehicle crash in Eugene sends five people to hospital, fire department says

EUGENE, Ore. - Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue personnel are on scene with law enforcement of a 3-vehicle crash on E. 30th Ave. in front of Lane Community College, the fire department reported. 5 people have been transported to area hospitals with varying injuries, authorities said. Currently, there are...
EUGENE, OR
Coos Bay, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Coos Bay, OR
City
North Bend, OR
State
Idaho State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
North Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
kezi.com

One dead in suspected suicide at gun range

EUGENE, Ore. -- A person took their own life at a gun range just south of Eugene this morning, deputies say. At about 11 a.m. today police responded to a reported gunshot wound at Northwest Arsenal, a gun range near Interstate 5 south of Eugene. Police and medical personnel responded to the scene, but the victim was reported as deceased a few minutes later.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PAIR JAILED FOR REPORTED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Two people were jailed for reported disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police Thursday night. An RPD report said at 9:30 p.m. a 40-year old man and a 41-year old woman were fighting outside a residence about splitting property, in the 200 block of Northeast Chestnut. The suspects were allegedly throwing things and hitting things, causing neighbors to call because of their “alarming behavior”.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BURGLARY

A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged burglary early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:15 a.m. 49-year old Anthony Cortes allegedly broke the window out of Red Barn Dispensary on West Umpqua Street with a metal pole. Cortes reportedly stole an empty container of pre-rolls, then went to the nearby laundromat on West Harvard, and broke their window.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Suspect in custody after vegetation fire in Medford

One person is in custody after a vegetation fire broke out in Medford on Saturday evening. At around 8:00 pm, Medford Fire Department (MFD) crews were dispatched to a 50 by 50 acre grass fire at 1234 Corona Ave. MFD arrived on scene at 8:07 pm. Two units from Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Homicide Investigation in Coos Bay, June 9

On June 8, 2022 at approximately 8:10 pm a 911 call was transferred to the North Coos Dispatch Center. The caller reported that he had found a deceased female in the residence located at 1749 Idaho Drive in Coos Bay. Coos Bay Officers arrived at the location and discovered a deceased female, who they identified as 47-year-old Rebecca Reeves. Officers on scene believed that her death was caused by homicidal violence. The Coos County Major Crimes Team was activated and members from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, North Bend Police, Bandon Police, Coquille Police, Coos Bay Police, Coos County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office arrived to assist in the investigation. At this time the investigation is on-going. Any individuals who may have information pertaining to this investigation are encouraged to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911 or Coos Stop Crime at 541-267-6666.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Deputies request assistance identifying human remains in Lowell

LOWELL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the human remains found late last month near West Boundary Road. On May 26, the LCSO responded to a call and found human remains near West Boundary Road in Lowell. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had died in suspicious circumstances several weeks before the remains were found. Investigators with the LCSO have not yet been able to identify the victim and have released more details about the remains in an effort to get the public’s help in identifying them.
LOWELL, OR
kezi.com

Coast Guard holds change of command for husband and wife

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- Coast Guard Station Coos Bay held a change of command ceremony Friday morning at the rescue station in Charleston. It was a unique ceremony where Master Chief Scott Slade assumed command of Station Coos Bay from his wife, Chief Warrant Officer Beth Slade. Master Chief Slade...
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Investigators ask for information in decades-old Eugene cold case

EUGENE, Ore. -- Investigators with the Eugene Police Department are seeking any clues that will lead to finding the killer of Janet Shanahan. Family and friends are adding renewed energy to the search by offering a $45,000 reward for the identification, arrest and conviction of her killer. On April 21,...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

POLICE CITE MAN AFTER HIT AND RUN INCIDENT

Roseburg Police cited a man after a hit and run incident on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 8:40 a.m. officers received an anonymous report that the 20-year old suspect hit a stop sign with his vehicle, in the 1600 block of Southeast Pine Street, and that the sign was damaged.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Idaho Drive Homicide, June 10

A person has been arrested involving the homicidal death of a 47-year old woman whose body was found in a house on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay, Wednesday, June 8. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 47-year old Johnny Ray Bohannon, of North Bend, was taken into custody Thursday, June 9, and lodged in the Coos Co. Jail at Coquille on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree. The body of Rebecca Reeves was discovered in the residence following a call to 9-1-1. The Coos Co. Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the case.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation Heceta Head, June 10

LCSO release – At approximately 10:30pm Wednesday night the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an overdue surfer in the area of Heceta Beach north of Florence. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with United States Coast Guard personnel responded and began searching the area. Close to noon Thursday, Coast Guard personnel located a deceased subject in the water not far from where the overdue surfer was believed to have been surfing. The identity of the involved is being withheld at this time. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Lane County Search and Rescue finds deceased individual after surfer goes missing

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that a deceased individual has been found near the last known location of a missing surfer. The LCSO reports that at about 10:30 p.m. on June 8 they received a call about a missing surfer in the area of Heceta Beach, north of Florence. Deputies report that Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue as well as United States Coast guard personnel started searching the area.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MINOR DAMAGE TO WINERY BUILDING AFTER VEHICLE HITS IT

The Paul O’Brien Winery building near downtown Roseburg received minor damage after a vehicle hit it early Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:20 a.m. a 38-year old woman who had worked all night fell asleep at the wheel while on her way home. She was northbound on Southeast Stephens Street when her sedan collided with the structure. No one was injured.
ROSEBURG, OR

