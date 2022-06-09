Kansas City declares new holiday, Kevin Strickland Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new holiday in Kansas City, Missouri. June 7 will now be known as Kevin Strickland Day. The city council passed a resolution at its Thursday meeting.

Strickland was exonerated and released from prison in November 2021 after he was wrongfully imprisoned for 43 years.

“To have my name stapled on the city is a big deal,” the 63-year-old said. “Just a sad way I had to get it done.”

Strickland was known around the country as one on the longest wrongfully convicted inmates in U.S. history, but on Thursday he became known for another thing. His own holiday in his city.

Even though the city acknowledged Strickland, he said the work isn’t done.

“I think that maybe it should be called something other than Kevin Strickland, you know,” Strickland said. “Maybe something like Conscious Awareness of Wrongful Convictions because there were several other people before me.”

