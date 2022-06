SAN JOSE – Last week, a Downtown San Jose church was badly damaged in a suspected arson. The fire didn't stop the resilient congregation from holding Sunday services.On Wednesday, the news broke: St. Paul's United Methodist Church in San Jose was on fire, a blaze authorities said was deliberately set by an arsonist."I got onto Google and said, 'uh oh.' That's how I found out," said church member Phil Braverman. "And then when I saw it on the news that night, that was not good."The entire front of the church, near the altar, has been gutted, including its pipe organ....

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO