Lee’s Summit police investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO (KMOV) -- Mitchell Wagner and Garret Garland of Missouri were arrested near an Idaho Pride Parade with a white supremacist group carrying riot gear. The two were among 31 people with the group Patriot Front who have been charged with criminal conspiracy. The Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Police Chief Lee White said in a news conference the group “came to riot downtown”, according to an Associated Press report. The 31 members of the group were found packed in the back of a U-Haul and then arrested. The 31 members came from 12 different states.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO