Lee’s Summit police investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

By Zoe Brown
KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) – Lee’s Summit police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and another injured this evening. According to the police, it happened...

www.kctv5.com

tonyskansascity.com

Lee’s Summit Gunfire Leaves Two People Dead

Suburban tragedy tops the news tonight. Here are the basics of local news reports . . . The shooting was reported just after 4:30 p.m. near NE Trailwood Drive and NE Oakwood Drive. The incident appeared to have unfolded inside of a home and is believed to be domestic related,...
KCTV 5

Police: Father on life support after shooting, killing son and daughter in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Two siblings have been identified as the victims killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Lee’s Summit Police Department stated that 38-year-old Jennifer Trenchard and 33-year-old David Trenchard, her brother, were shot to death by their father, 69-year-old William Trenchard. Officers had responded...
KMBC.com

Lee's Summit police ask for help finding missing 15-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lee's Summit are asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Authorities said Camarria Carter was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Southeast Todd George and Langsford roads. Police said after Camarria ran away, it was later discovered that she...
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Blind man gets medical rides following report from KCTV5 Investigates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tyrone Pouncil, 61, went blind as a child. He uses a wheelchair and now needs dialysis three times a week. His social worker struggled to find a medical ride for him because he has a blind pension. Recipients of the blind pension are explicitly excluded from medical rides because they already receive state funding.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 Missouri men among those charged with criminal conspiracy near Idaho Pride Parade

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO (KMOV) -- Mitchell Wagner and Garret Garland of Missouri were arrested near an Idaho Pride Parade with a white supremacist group carrying riot gear. The two were among 31 people with the group Patriot Front who have been charged with criminal conspiracy. The Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Police Chief Lee White said in a news conference the group “came to riot downtown”, according to an Associated Press report. The 31 members of the group were found packed in the back of a U-Haul and then arrested. The 31 members came from 12 different states.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
WIBW

Kansas High Court affirms denial of murder conviction reversal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted of first-degree murder will remain in prison after the Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the denial of his post-conviction reversal request. On direct appeal in the matter of Appeal No. 124,134: State of Kansas v. Harvey L. Ross Jr., the Kansas Supreme Court says it affirmed the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s denial of Ross’ postconviction request to reverse his conviction.
KANSAS STATE
timesnewsexpress.com

Kansas City proclaims June 7 as Kevin Strickland Day

Kevin Strickland was exonerated after spending 43 years in prison for a triple murder he did not commit. Now, the state of Missouri is marking June 7 as “Kevin Strickland Day” — but he says he asked for a different name, “Conscious Awareness Day,” to “give it to the people.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Strong storms possible Saturday night

Today is a Storm Track 5 weather alert day with the risk for strong to severe storms possible for some this evening. A few thunderstorms could develop in northwest Missouri closer to 6pm and 7pm with all hazards possible. Damaging wind and large hail will be the primary threats, but...
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Kansas ranks among worst state economies despite low unemployment rate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Kansas has tied with four other states for having the lowest unemployment rate, the Sunflower State was still ranked among one of the worst state economies. With California’s economy larger than the individual economies of all but four countries - including the U.S. - personal...
tonyskansascity.com

Survey Seyz Kansas Schools Rank Racist

For whatever reason (hint: clicks) a financial website is calling out Sunflower State schools for racism. Here's their argument that's almost as upsetting as checking a credit score online . . . Decades after the landmark decision in Brown v. Board of Education, WalletHub.com says while no one can be...
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids Helps Fight Rising Gas Prices With IRS Deduction

We know many of our readers aren't going to give her credit for fuel cost advocacy . . . But, at this point, any help against the pain at the pump is welcomed. U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) says after her and Rep. Ruben Gallego’s (D-AZ) call to action, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig announced the department would increase the mileage rate deduction for 2022.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley skeptical gun reform bill will pass in Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In response to growing calls for action, lawmakers are under pressure in Washington to address gun violence in America. The vote comes after multiple mass shootings in just over a week, including Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. The Democrat-led U.S. House passed the “Protecting Our Kids Act” with a 223 to 204 vote. The bill included a ban on large-capacity magazines, which would raise the minimum age for buying semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to 21, and several more provisions. However, it’s a bill that Missouri Senator Josh Hawley does not think will pass in the Senate.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Marshall warns Kansans feeling impact of largest inflation surge in 40 years

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has warned the nation’s leaders that Kansans are feeling the sting of the largest inflation surge since 1981. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says on Friday, June 10, the latest labor report indicates inflation hit a 40-year high as the Consumer Price Index rose 8.6% in May.
KANSAS STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas Earns Millions For Sketchy Prez Biden Biofuel Scheme

A recent move from the White House has many right-wingers playing Eco-activist. Nevertheless, here's a truism regardless of partisan f*ckery . . . Burning food for fuel might be one of the most destructive things that humans do. And yet, our environmentalist friends haven't raised a peep. To be fair...
KANSAS STATE

