Lee’s Summit police investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In response to growing calls for action, lawmakers are under pressure in Washington to address gun violence in America. The vote comes after multiple mass shootings in just over a week, including Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. The Democrat-led U.S. House passed the “Protecting Our Kids Act” with a 223 to 204 vote. The bill included a ban on large-capacity magazines, which would raise the minimum age for buying semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to 21, and several more provisions. However, it’s a bill that Missouri Senator Josh Hawley does not think will pass in the Senate.
Comments / 0