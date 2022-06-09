Portland poised to rejoin Rose Quarter freeway project after walking away in 2020
By Jayati Ramakrishnan
The Oregonian
3 days ago
The city of Portland may sign back on to a major freeway project. City commissioners are expected to vote this month on whether to reestablish the city’s formal involvement in shaping a rebuild of Interstate 5 through Portland’s Rose Quarter. The Oregon Department of Transportation has proposed to add shoulders and...
(Seaside, Oregon) – An area of the north Oregon coast known for its sometimes significant traffic jams will be getting some help from Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) soon. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium) ODOT spokesman Angela Beers Seydel said new signals and turn lanes are coming to U.S....
PORTLAND, Ore. — Part of the popular Eastbank Esplanade in Portland will be closed starting Sunday until further notice due to rising river levels, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Saturday afternoon. Parks officials said that they have been monitoring data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which...
It’s not your imagination: Portland is experiencing the wettest April, May and early June of any time in at least the past 81 years. The National Weather Service said it measured 12.23 inches of rain at Portland International Airport from April 1 through Sunday mid-morning. Records date to 1941 at PDX. The last comparable wet stretch was 2010, when the city tallied 11.87 inches of precipitation.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rene Gonzalez is challenging Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty for her seat on the Portland City Council. Hardesty and Gonzalez finished first and second out of several candidates in last month's primary, neither getting enough votes to win outright, so they advance to a runoff on the ballot in November.
Pedestrians and cyclists are being killed on Portland’s streets because lawlessness surges in the absence of a dependable, visible police force. Aggressive driving and ignoring speed limits have become the norm. Those few of us who try to honor the speed limit feel this acutely, being tailgated, aggressively passed and subjected to horn-blowing and hand gestures by drivers with no more patience or responsibility than toddlers. As pedestrians and cyclists, we are frequently forced to give up our right-of-way under threat of vehicular death. Traffic laws have one common goal – making driving safer for all involved, including people walking and cycling. But Portland’s City Council has consciously chosen to refuse to enforce traffic laws with decisions that have led to gross understaffing of the police bureau. The death of vulnerable road users is an inevitable result, yet the council and Bureau of Transportation continue to throw up their hands in wonder that so many people are being killed.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - On Sunday, firefighters were at the Cowlitz Tribal Safety Fair talking to families and their kids about primarily river safety. The event comes just a day after Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue and other first responders rescued a dad and his two daughters after their boat capsized in the Lewis River on Saturday.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Water from the Columbia River is beginning to flood Capt. William Clark Park, and the Sandy River has grown to a dangerous level Saturday as an atmospheric river delivered a staggering amount of rain this weekend. A KOIN 6 News crew observed water climbing the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Traffic could see some extra slowdowns around the Interstate Bridge within the next week due to rising levels on the Columbia River resulting in more frequent bridge lifts, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). At the crossing, the Columbia River level is usually between...
Rain clouds dried up as people lined the streets of Northeast Portland, there for the long-awaited return of the city’s Grand Floral Parade. The marquee event of the Portland Rose Festival, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade was back for the first time since 2019 – though it looked different this year, with a scaled-back route that stuck to the east side of the Willamette River. It was the first time since 1948 that the parade didn’t go downtown.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will start with showers around Portland and most cities south. It will be more of a steady rain to start the morning than showers. The showers will show up late morning and into the afternoon. Futurecast shows that slug of moisture moving through the...
Between Washington and Oregon, the Pacific Northwest has had a big drink of water this spring. While all those gray skies can cause gloom, it's bringing the region significant benefits as we transition into summer. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, between May 31 and June 7, the area over...
Two groups gathered Saturday on opposite sides of the Willamette River: one celebrating the city’s annual Grand Floral Parade in Northeast Portland, and another rallying downtown for stricter gun laws. About 300 people assembled in front of Portland State University’s recreation center at noon for the Portland March For...
Federal energy representatives are likely to get an earful at a meeting Wednesday in Newport intended to gather public comments about plans to build towering wind-energy farms off the Oregon coast. The four-hour meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at the Best Western Agate Beach hotel in Newport. It is...
In Buckman at 1425 S.E. 24th Ave., Dellacourt Management has permission to deconstruct a single-story, detached garage. Early help has been requested with an application to add six units to an existing six-unit apartment building built in 1928. In Cully at 5928 N.E. 42nd Ave., Fernhill 7 Condominiums of Raleigh,...
New signals and turn lanes are coming to U.S. 101 and Broadway, a busy intersection in Seaside. The $5.2 million effort is one of eight projects selected for the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program’s “Enhance” funding. Projects in this category are aimed at improving safety and reducing congestion on some of Oregon’s busiest roadways.
Pride events are filling entertainment and community calendars from Portland to Pendleton this month to celebrate LGBTQ+ people. Here’s a guide to events within the Portland area, along with a roundup of Pride festivals and events happening throughout the state. IN PORTLAND. All Ages. Spectrum Art Market: Come feast...
