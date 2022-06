If I hear one more person mispronounce my hometown, I'm going to have an aneurism. Just like you know someone is a tourist in New York City if they say "Houston Street" like it's the same as the city in Texas, there are specific places in the Hudson Valley that will make the same internal alarm bell go off in local residents' heads if they're said incorrectly. Here are the top 7:

ACCORD, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO