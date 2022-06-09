North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues investigation into signatures on Commissioner Mark Armstrong’s petition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum says North Dakota Commerce Commissioner James Leiman will be stepping down from his position effective June 30, 2022. Although Leiman is resigning, he will stay on with the department on a part-time basis to work on economic development projects. Burgum has appointed Deputy...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The No. 1 report for investigations within the senior community is neglect, according to the North Dakota Vulnerable Adult Protective Services. The No. 2 report is exploitation, which is on the rise. “I got an email; it was looking for me to call a number...
(Bismarck, ND) -- Law enforcement application rates in North Dakota are down. This year 86 people applied to the North Dakota Highway Patrol and 64 people made it to testing. A national survey from June 2021 found that departments across the country were only filling 93-percent of budgeted positions and resignations were up by 18-percent.
The North Dakota's At-Large Congressional District covers all or part of Cass County. The U.S. House of Representatives elections in North Dakota are scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary was scheduled for June 14, 2022. The filing deadline was March 18, 2022.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Keith Boehm, of Mandan, has earned the Republican nomination for the State Senate seat in District 33, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Boehm defeated incumbent Jessica Bell of Beulah, who has served in the Senate since 2013. He works as a business owner and agriculture producer. There’s no Democratic-NPL candidate for the district 33 Senate seat.
With around 100,000 people moving into North Dakota in the last decade, all 47 of the district boundaries have changed. For the ND-GOP Primary, this had created a situation where many unendorsed candidates came up against and even defeated endorsed candidates. Such as ND-GOP District 8 Senate Candidate Sean Cleary...
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Several old scams are circulating once again in North Dakota, and they are catching people unaware, warned Attorney General Drew Wrigley. The consumer protection division of the Attorney General’s office has seen a recent increase in reports from victims of imposter scams such as the “government official” and “computer virus warning” scams. The victims had been directed to withdraw cash from their bank and convert it into Bitcoin or cryptocurrency as part of the scam artist’s phony “investigation.” Some scam victims reported losses of tens of thousands of dollars before they realized they had been tricked.
My feeling is that anybody who invests his or her own time and efforts into our community deserves respect. Now I know that some will say "Well they got paid to serve our city", to that I say, of course, you are right, but it's way more than just making a little extra money, it is a matter of devoting your attention fully to attempting to improve Bismarck, in every way you can. Politics is a whirlwind of challenges, and not everyone is built to enter that arena. My involvement with Steve Bakken has been through our radio station here in Mandan, for he has been on the air at US 103.3 and SuperTalk 1270. When I first moved here over two years ago I had no idea he was Bismarck's Mayor. I mean, think about it, when was the last time you actually worked with THE Mayor of an actual city?
MINOT, N.D. – Election results show that turnout for the primary election was relatively low. Most precincts are reporting results on the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website, and out of 671,031 eligible voters, 105,436 actually voted in the primary election. Statewide, that’s 15.71% of the population making...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says his office is seeing an increase in reports of imposter scams in the state, and is sounding the alarm for citizens to be wary. The Consumer Protection Division says the scam victims are reporting being contacted by individuals...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anne Cleary and Greg Zenker are the projected winners of the Bismarck City Commission election, defeating Brittany Leischner and Mike Connelly, according to the Secretary of State’s website. They will serve four-year terms. Anne Cleary is a lifelong Bismarck resident who owns several small businesses...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Kyle Riley, the man charged with intentional murder and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, appeared in court Tuesday morning and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. On March 23, Bismarck police responded to a shots fired call and found 22-year-old Michael Shane dead...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Secretary of State’s website shows dismal numbers for voter turnout in North Dakota’s June election. The office reports 15.7 percent of eligible voters cast their ballots in the state, which just over 105,000 people. In 2020, 27 percent of voters turned out in...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Secretary of State’s website is projecting that Mike Schmitz has defeated Steve Bakken to become the next Mayor of Bismarck and President of the Bismarck City Commission. Schmitz works as a certified public accountant. He will serve a four-year term.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday is Election Day, and there’s a high-profile statewide primary that is drawing attention. For the first time in 30 years, Al Jaeger won’t be the Republican nominee for Secretary of State. He decided not to seek re-election this year. Instead, voters will choose between Representative Michael Howe of West Fargo and Marvin Lepp of Bismarck.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Michigan man to two years in prison for dealing drugs out of a Bismarck hotel room. Monday, 31-year-old Kevin Luke entered an Alford plea to possession with intention to deliver fentanyl. He was one of three people arrested after police conducted a drug bust at a Bismarck hotel in 2021.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man charged in the shooting death of a 22-year-old has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Kyle Riley shot and killed Michael Shane, of Bismarck, in the parking lot of a Bismarck apartment building in March. A witness said Riley shot out the window of a pickup. Police say Riley knew the victim.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A pair of North Dakota healthcare providers announced Wednesday they are in talks to affiliate. Mid Dakota Clinic announced Tuesday the healthcare provider is officially exploring an affiliation with Essentia Health. The two signed a letter of intent Tuesday to begin the discussions. If they reach...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the polls opened at 7 a.m., voters trickled into Bismarck’s Event Center and to polling locations across the state. They’re casting their ballots for primary elections with legislative, statewide, and county positions, and general elections for the city and school boards. In Bismarck,...
A proposed hate crime ordinance was the subject of discussion Tuesday night at the Bismarck City Commission meeting and, after more than three hours of public testimony, commissioners voted 4-1 against it. the ordinance. The ordinance would have added hate crime language to the simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and...
