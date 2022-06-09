ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

New business is blooming in Fayette County

By Izzy Post
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnzXX_0g66WaCr00

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Business is blooming in Fayette County as Blooms by Bessie’s celebrates its grand opening. The store is located on Main Street in Oak Hill. A ribbon-cutting for the new business was held on June 9, 2022.

You can find all sorts of plants and flowers at Blooms by Bessie’s. Owners said they hope everyone can find something that appeals to them at the store.

A much better workable space so we can definitely offer more workshops and fun activities throughout the year for customers. To expand our business but we’re still the same business that’s been on Main Street for the past 30 years.

Ashton Critchley

Blooms by Bessie’s offers arrangements for all sorts of occasions including weddings, graduations, and birthday parties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

A look at the 35th Ronceverte River Festival

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — People in Greenbrier County got to kick off summer with the 35th annual Ronceverte River Festival. The weekend was jam-packed with events everyone could enjoy. Kicking off with a parade, rides and floats and circuses throughout the weekend, and of course, the Great Rubber duck race, which returned bigger and […]
RONCEVERTE, WV
thelevisalazer.com

THE COVE…at Yatesville Lake, Opening Day!

On Saturday June 11, 2022 Lawrence County Judge-Executive Phil Carter and Deputy-Judge Vince Doty’s hard work paid off on Opening Day at the Cove. We attended the opening in the afternoon at 3:15 when the sun came out and visitors were arriving by the carload. The gravel road leading...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WDTV

Pet Expo in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 1st annual Harrison County Pet Expo took place Saturday. Vendors from all over set up at the Harrison County Parks and Rec center. You could adopt, buy toys for your pets, or have a training session with your dog. The Harrison County Human Society was...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Magic, Mystery, and Murder returns to Glade Springs

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV(WVNS) — For the first time since 2019 Harry Potter Fans gathered at the resort at Glade Springs for magic, mystery, and murder during the third annual Wizarding Weekend. This year’s event brought about all new elements for those in attendance. From activities out on the Quidditch field to a feast in the […]
GLADE SPRINGS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Hill, WV
Government
County
Fayette County, WV
Fayette County, WV
Government
City
Oak Hill, WV
Oak Hill, WV
Sports
WOWK 13 News

The Food Shack celebrates serving their 100,000th meal

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston residents came together to help the Food Shack celebrate their “100-k Day.” Sunday, the Food Shack served their 100,000th meal while celebrating its 2-year anniversary. The organization hosted the event at the Orchard Manor Apartment in Charleston – which is the location where they also served their very first meal. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

City pools in Charleston to open Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Pool facilities in Charleston are set to open for the summer this weekend. Charleston officials said all of its pools will open Saturday, June 11 for the first since 2017, according to a news release. Admission to the pools are free. The openings, which come...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Friends of Charity Auto Fair is one step closer to kick-off

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Friends of Charity Auto Fair put on its annual kickoff cruise-in in May, but as the weather took a toll on the turnout and morale, the group decided to host the event again on Saturday, June 11, 2022. This time the event was welcomed with clear skies and lots of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Harrison County residents without landline services

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thousands of Harrison County Frontier customers are without phone service. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Sunday alerting residents to the problem with landlines. As of 2:45pm Sunday, roughly 2,800 customers were without landline services. If you have an emergency the sheriff’s...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Color the River returns for a good cause

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Hinton Second Saturdays got back out on the water to re-color the river. Those out on the water say with good friends, family, and fun in the sun, it does not take a lot to float your boat. The weather, the people, and everything that they provided for us to […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Major Automobile Event Coming to Beckley on June 16-18

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV Whitewater Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will host the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley on June 16-18. Members of several local car clubs along with the City of Beckley/Beckley Events and Visit Southern West Virginia have been planning three days of activities for the event that will showcase local attractions.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro News

Reconnecting McDowell celebrates Renaissance Village opening

WELCH, W.Va. — A celebration ceremony, put off for almost two years because of COVID-19, happened in McDowell County Friday as Reconnecting McDowell celebrated the opening of Renaissance Village in Welch. The four-story mixed-used building has been one of the top priorities of Reconnecting McDowell, the private-public partnership lead...
WELCH, WV
WVNS

The Celebrate Princeton Street Fair returns

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local program is bringing back a way to celebrate being able to be a community again. For the last two years the Celebrate Princeton Street Fair was held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but The Princeton Renaissance Project is bringing it back. Lori McKinney with the Princeton Renaissance Project […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tri-state officials search for body in Mason Co.

UPDATE (4:37 p.m. June 12): The man has been found and is safe. The water rescue and search have been suspended as there is no further evidence that someone jumped off the Mason Bridge. UPDATE (12:14 p.m. June 12): Mason Police Department has released information about a person of interest in this case. Mason PD […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Anti-Rabies clinic makes stops around Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Assessors office kicked off the 2022 anti-rabies clinic on Saturday, June 4, 2022, as they set up at different locations across the area. On Thursday, June 9, they went out to the Ghent Fire station to offer various vaccinations for dogs and cats. They also offered dog […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Trick-or-treat already set for some communities

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – While Halloween is still 144 days away as of Friday, trick-or-treat night is already set for the city of Huntington and other parts of Cabell County. In a coordinated decision by officials from Huntington, the village of Barboursville, and the city of Milton, they...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy