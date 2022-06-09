New business is blooming in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Business is blooming in Fayette County as Blooms by Bessie’s celebrates its grand opening. The store is located on Main Street in Oak Hill. A ribbon-cutting for the new business was held on June 9, 2022.

You can find all sorts of plants and flowers at Blooms by Bessie’s. Owners said they hope everyone can find something that appeals to them at the store.

A much better workable space so we can definitely offer more workshops and fun activities throughout the year for customers. To expand our business but we’re still the same business that’s been on Main Street for the past 30 years. Ashton Critchley

Blooms by Bessie’s offers arrangements for all sorts of occasions including weddings, graduations, and birthday parties.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.