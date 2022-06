HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, Harrison County authorities recovered a vehicle that had been submerged near the Caddo State Park boat ramp. According to a post on the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, HCO Dispatch received a call Wednesday about a vehicle that had been found fully submerged at the Caddo State Park boat ramp. The caller said the vehicle had been in the water a long time, but he wanted to notify authorities of what he found.

HARRISON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO