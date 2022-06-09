ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of volunteers descend on North Texas for filming of The Chosen’s feeding of the 5,000

Cover picture for the articleGrief Camp at Longview church helps kids deal with losing loved one. According to HeartsWay Hospice, children tend to get left out when a loved one...

North Texas splash pad temporarily shut down after reports of sick children

FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Fate has temporarily shut down the Robert Smith Family Park Splash Pad after two parents reported their children fell ill after visiting it on Sunday.  Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the report of children getting sick after visiting the park, a park crew sprayed the splash pad, play structures, and restrooms with disinfectant to assure any germs present are removed. An update on the city's webpage explains that the splash pad is maintained daily by a Certified Pool Operator. In turn, that person reports the levels of chemicals in the...
Brutal North Texas heat leaves 4 in serious, 1 in critical condition

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The heat is on in the Metroplex as people experience triple digit dangerous temperatures.It's not the most ideal temperature for people to be outside, "Hot and clammy," as Bretty Grumbine described it when he visited Trinity Park in Fort Worth. But the steaming temps didn't stop many folks from being outside like Whitney Graves and her son."Just bringing my son to go fishing, get out of the house a little bit," she said. To keep cool, many of those who CBS 11 News spoke with had a plan. "Come out in the evenings honestly, try to do as much stuff...
CampV Provides One Stop Shop in a “Veteran Resource Desert”

Five years ago, a survey showed more than 174,000 veterans lived in a 14-county East Texas area with the least amount of resources available to help them. Smith County is in its center — part of an area representing the second largest veteran population in the state of Texas and home to nearly 1.5 million veterans.
