TBT: Best Wisconsin Memories

I can’t believe we still have to protest our nation doing absolutely nothing about gun violence. Several hundred showed up at the Wisconsin capitol building yesterday afternoon to demonstrate against gun violence and our cultural inaction in addressing it – as one of several hundred such March for Our Lives events scheduled across the country.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that preliminary totals show Wisconsin turkey hunters registered 39,007 birds during the 2022 spring turkey hunting season, a 5% increase from the 37,266 birds registered in the spring 2021 season. The 2022 spring season started on April 16 with the two-day youth hunt....
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Wisconsin dog is heading to New York to compete in the Westminster dog show. This is Panda, a two-year-old Saint Bernard. Panda was bred in Monroe County by a family who now has eight Saint Bernards. Only the top five dogs -- per breed --...
Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (WFRV) – Determined to live, an injured gosling sought refuge with kayakers. According to Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, a non-profit organization based in Lake Geneva, a male gosling is doing well and in recovery after suffering a fracture in his leg. The organization explained that the...
Crystal Pauley, a former physician assistant, didn’t believe in so-called chronic Lyme disease — until she became sick. Many health care providers reject chronic Lyme disease as a diagnosis. One 2010 survey found that just six out of 285 primary care doctors surveyed in Connecticut — an epicenter for the tick-borne infection — believed that symptoms of Lyme disease persist after treatment or in the absence of a positive Lyme test.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists rode around central Wisconsin for the 2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride on Saturday. Riders took off from Burks Bar at 11 a.m. Hundreds of motorcyclists rode about 100 miles throughout Marathon County. The non-profit organization called Man of Honor uses the money raised from...
Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
June is Pride month, and Wisconsin is likely home to two of the smallest communities in the world to hold events that celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. With a population of just 64, Stockholm in western Wisconsin’s Pepin County is back this Saturday hosting Lake Pepin Pride. It is the smallest Wisconsin village and likely one of the smallest communities in the world to hold Pride festivities.
Expanding City Auto Group entered a new state and added a new brand to its portfolio with an April acquisition. City Auto, run by partners Anthony Scala and Shawn Kohli, bought Schlossmann Dodge City Chrysler-Jeep-Ram-Fiat in Brookfield, Wis., from brothers Mike Schlossmann and Brad Schlossmann on April 11, according to Scala.
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Champ. Champ’s adorable ears, kind eyes, and precious head tilt are hard to resist. Champ is looking for a home to settle into, a family to show him all the love he deserves, and in return, he will be your very best buddy.
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Wisconsin using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,448,778 which is 460% higher than the state average of $258,705.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Background checks are not required in Wisconsin if a gun sale is done privately, without the involvement of a federally licensed firearm dealer. This means that many guns can go undetected statewide because they’re sold from neighbor to neighbor or in other ways. “If it’s a private person, for example one neighbor selling a gun to...
