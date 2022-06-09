ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to expect for firework celebrations this Independence Day

By Landry Sena
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – With Independence Day nearly three weeks away, city officials and first responders want to remind people what’s allowed and what isn’t when it comes to setting off fireworks.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish explained the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which is what lawmakers use to decide whether a ban on fireworks should be in place.

He said that thanks to the recent rain, “We’ve actually dropped well below the Drought Index. In fact, by law, the drought index is 575. We’re currently 418.”

This means firework sales will continue as normal, and the Fourth of July firework selling period runs from June 24th through July 4th.

However, the rain received in Lubbock County wasn’t enough to get rid of the risk of starting fires.

Assistant Fire Chief of West Carlisle VFD, Kevin Henricks said, “We just encourage everyone to use common sense when they’re popping fireworks to do so safely. Always have a way to extinguish a fire if a fire does happen, and to call 911 right away.”

While it’s legal to buy fireworks and set them off outside of city limits, the opposite goes for inside city limits.

Judge Parrish explained, “The city has ordinances that say you can’t even possess fireworks in the city, much less blow them up. That is restricted strictly to the county, which is why you see all of our fireworks stands outside of the city limits.”

There will be some firework shows inside city limits, but those are ones that have been permitted to do so. With first responders on site monitoring, and ready to respond.

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

