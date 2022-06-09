ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point Farmers Market celebrates Flag Day

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT — The High Point Farmers Market will partner with the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday to mark Flag Day.

The High Point Central Marine Corp Junior ROTC will present the colors, and Councilwoman Monica Peters will speak.

Representatives of the DAR will be at the Market from 9 a.m. until noon providing information about their organization, as well as staff from the library’s Heritage Research Center with information about genealogical and local history services and resources provided by the HRC.

Flag Day officials falls on June 14.

The market, located at the High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St., is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 29.

Comments / 0

Related
News Argus

664 N. SPRING STREET

664-1 Spring St-2BR/1.5BA-APT!! - 2BR/1.5BA, 1st floor, Living & Dining Rooms, Tall Ceilings, Hardwoods, S/R/DW, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Rear Screened Balcony, Coin Operated Laundry, Storage Area, Off Street Parking, Water Included. $650.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

One Million Dollar Homes In Starmount Forest Greensboro, North Carolina (What Do You Get?)

Yes, there are homes now selling for one million dollars in Greensboro, North Carolina. What does that much money get you? Check out this new video by Greensboro realtor Meredith Parson and you’ll see. As she writes on on the description of her video, “Starmount Forest Greensboro North Carolina has SO much to offer in all price ranges, but the million dollar homes are really special here in this neighborhood. You’re really close to the swans near the lake, tons of walking trails, and lots of homes border the golf course. If you’re a golfer, this is a perfect choice for you! You’re also extremely close to everything in Starmount Forest Greensboro North Carolina. Whether you need to get to Friendly Center or one of the major streets in Greensboro North Carolina you’ll have no trouble getting there from Starmount Forest!”
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

224 Pinecrest Drive Unit A

Lexington Duplex - Charming duplex in Lexington. This two bedroom unit provides one level living with space inside and out. An eat-in kitchen and comfortable living room are perfect for gathering during day-to-day routines or when you want to have guests over. Through the back door is a level, sizeable yard for soaking in the summer sun or enjoying the song of the crickets to wind down your day. Contact PM Real Estate for any questions or to schedule a tour of the property!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Lifestyle
High Point, NC
Society
News Argus

150 James Rd Unit 3B

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Upper Level Condo with Private Balcony in the Heart of High Point! - Come see this adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper level condo close to High Point University and convenient to I-74! Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, neutral paint colors, separate laundry room, and built in shelves are just a few of the features this unit boasts. Tons of natural light, a flowing floor plan, and a gas fireplace help make this a cozy home.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

2350-E BAY MEADOWS COURT

2350-E Bay Meadows Ct-2BR/1.5BA-Townhouse!!! - 2BR/1½BA, Townhouse, Dining Area, S/R/DW, Electric Heat & Central A/C, LVT Flooring & Carpet, Patio, Pool Access. $500.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700. To view this property,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Winston–Salem

The safe, vibrant and easy-on-the-eye city in North Carolina has plenty to offer visitors including historic buildings, heirloom gardens and outdoor attractions. It also has an arty and youthful vibe with a bustling downtown area, cool street art, a fondness for live theater, pottery and excellent art galleries. This creativity is also found in its fine collections of places to stay, from gorgeous intimate boutiques to modern and trendy accommodation, here are the best cool and unusual hotels to stay in Winston–Salem, North Carolina (in no particular order)…
SALEM, VA
News Argus

1701 Park Terrace Ln

1701 Park Terrace, Winston Salem - Property Id: 882135. Charming 3 bed/ 2 bath house, 1 car garage on a fenced in corner lot. Currently occupied but will be ready to rent in May. Will have fresh paint and a sparkling good clean. I will be ready for a new family and a fresh start. Presently the garage is finished into a bonus room can be left that way or converted back to a useable garage( see last pic)
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Local History#Heritage Research Center
News Argus

134 N Sunset Dr

Move-In Ready 3 Bedroom and 1 Bath Unit B in West End - Fantastic opportunity in Historic West End. Move-in ready Unit B 3 bedroom and 1 bath with separate apartment in basement. Walking distance to restaurants, bars, Hanes park, YMCA and WFUBMC! Conveniently close to I-40 No Pets Allowed.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Inflation impacts Greensboro businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As prices go up, is spending going down? Business owners say “no. Not yet at least.” Inflation is the word on everyone’s lips and the pain felt in most people’s wallets. Business owners are trying their best to keep up with the rising costs, not only to keep their businesses afloat […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
rumble.com

How to Keep the Kitty on the Porch

Occurred on June 9, 2022 / Reidsville, North Carolina, USA. Info from Licensor: "My cat likes to eat grass but she throws it up so I figured out that I could attach a wooden spoon to her harness to prevent her from leaving the porch. Also my husky can be seen investigating in the video."
REIDSVILLE, NC
wschronicle.com

Juneteenth Celebration brings culture and community together

Triad Cultural Arts will present a Juneteenth weekend celebration throughout Winston-Salem June 16-18, with events culminating in an all-day festival in Biotech Place and Bailey Park on Saturday, June 18. Presenting partners for the celebration are Food Lion and the City of Winston-Salem. The celebration’s theme is Black Health and Wellness: Healing Rituals & Traditions.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gas: How to save on a road trip

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether it’s to the beach, the mountains, the East Coast, the West Coast, or somewhere in between, a whopping 90 percent of us have travel plans this summer. If your plans include a road trip, Consumer Reports has tips to help you save money, stay safe, and manage those unexpected bumps!
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point University

Bell Family Makes $1 Million Gift to Establish an Endowment

The gift will be used to create the Steve Bell Family Life Skills Endowment. HIGH POINT, N.C., June 9, 2022 – Jackie and Steven “Steve” Bell of Greensboro, North Carolina, recently made a $1 million gift to High Point University. This gift was made in conjunction with the Bell Foundation to establish the Steve Bell Family Life Skills Endowment.
HIGH POINT, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Alert: Draper Landing In Eden, North Carolina Is Temporarily Closed In Rockingham County

This announcement is from the Eden police department: “On Sunday, June 12, 2022 officers with Eden Police Department were dispatched to the Draper Landing in reference to a vehicle in the river. Once on scene officers found that a Rockingham County man was attempting to unload a Kayak when a mechanical issue with his vehicle caused the vehicle to roll, backwards, over him and into the river. The man was transported to a local medical facility where he is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.”
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

Winston Lake renovations unveiled

Nearly 100 people gathered at Winston Lake last weekend for the reopening of one of the city’s oldest and most popular destination locations. The history of Winston Lake dates back to 1952 when city officials proposed to set aside 480 acres of land for a lake, picnic facilities, playground, nature trail, and a golf course for Black citizens.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
253
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy