High Point Farmers Market celebrates Flag Day

HIGH POINT — The High Point Farmers Market will partner with the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Saturday to mark Flag Day.

The High Point Central Marine Corp Junior ROTC will present the colors, and Councilwoman Monica Peters will speak.

Representatives of the DAR will be at the Market from 9 a.m. until noon providing information about their organization, as well as staff from the library’s Heritage Research Center with information about genealogical and local history services and resources provided by the HRC.

Flag Day officials falls on June 14.

The market, located at the High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St., is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 29.