OAKLAND -- A special culinary kickoff celebration for the weeklong Black Food and Wine Experience celebrated Black and Asian communities Saturday night at a restaurant in Oakland. The sold-out Black and Asian Solidarity Supper at Sobre Mesa in Oakland presented the best of Vietnamese fusion and pan-African cuisine. The seven-course meal was prepared by Oakland residents and Top Chef alumni Tu David Phu and Nelson German. A seafood salad, truffle garlic noodles and pepper pot duck were among the dishes. "The way we cook we fuse a lot of cultures into our cooking, but truly if you closed your eyes...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO