Wake County leaders hold meeting to discuss tracking school shooting threats

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County school officials have approved the addition of seven sheriff’s deputies to serve as school resource officers, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “While this may not be the fix all, it is definitely a step in the right direction in protecting our students and staff,” Wilkins said in a […]
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder was arrested Friday evening by authorities in Robeson County after a 24-hour manhunt involving deputies from two adjoining North Carolina counties, authorities said. David Earlier Wilkins was caught about 9 p.m. after a foot chase, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. He is a suspect […]
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed while another was wounded when gunshots were fired in a Halifax County community early Sunday, deputies said. The incident was initially reported as shots being fired and someone possibly hit by gunfire, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Hall with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
Raleigh, N.C. — An entire direction of Capital Boulevard was closed Monday morning following a pedestrian crash. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. near the Calvary Drive intersection. All northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard were closed between Calvary Drive and New Hope Road. Police said one person was...
A crowd of over 300 family, friends and co-workers came together at “The Farm” to celebrate the retirement of Johnston County State Highway Patrol Trooper, Jason Hare, Thursday night. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Commander, Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., presented Hare with the order of retirement along...
There was plenty of excitement from young people about what's next for them as Friday night brought the first of 21 Wake County High School graduations at the Raleigh Convention Center over the next six days.
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a person was shot and then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on Sunday evening. The incident was reported around 6:55 p.m. at Motel 6 at 1401 Buck Jones Road, which is just off Walnut Street near U.S. 64, according to a news release from Cary police.
A shooting on Friday night at a graduation party in North Carolina left one person dead, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:42 p.m., the Bladen County 911 Center was notified that two people arrived at Bladen County Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a release via Facebook from the sheriff's office. The Elizabethtown Police Department was called into assist with a large crowd that gathered at the hospital.
Florence, S.C. — A South Carolina man wanted on a murder charge in North Carolina was arrested in South Carolina after being accused of killing a second person in Florence County. The Durham Police Department charged Willie James Smith Jr., 53, with first-degree murder in connection to the March...
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials have identified the person who died in Friday’s explosion where a brush fire set off fireworks that were stored in a container at a farm south of La Grange. Officials said Randy Herring, who owned the property where the explosion happened, died after he sustained injuries trying to put […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard was closed for more than a half hour Saturday night after three children were hit by a minivan while crossing the busy road, police said. At least two southbound lanes of U.S. 1 were closed after the incident was reported...
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace said an investigation has begun after the body of a man who had been shot to death was found Wednesday morning. Officials were dispatched to the Dollar General on Rones Chapel Road near Mount Olive around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. They found a body lying […]
Raleigh, N.C. — New state laws, a labor crunch and the surging cost of food, delivery services, lunch trays and other cafeteria supplies are causing school districts to raise meal costs just as key expansions of government meal assistance programs are due to expire. As a result, tens of...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As gun violence continues to be a problem in Durham, the Community Safety and Wellness Task Force is asking for city funding to hold “listening sessions” with gun violence survivors in hopes of helping to better address the problem. On Thursday afternoon, co-chairs...
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—A Wake Forest park was vandalized overnight. Officials said the E. Carroll Joyner Park restrooms were vandalized, and glass doors, mirrors, and sinks were shattered and smashed along with toilets being clogged up. “I’m disgusted that someone would so callously destroy the restrooms at our flagship...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have charged a teenager in connection to several armed robberies that occurred in the north Durham area in April, a news release said Friday. The unnamed 16-year-old suspect was charged relating to the following incidents:. April 18 — Two males were approached by...
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died. The Danville Register & Bee reports the Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman says two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone. Smotherman says the boy was pulled from the river by fire department members and brought to the shore. Rescue personnel performed CPR on the boy. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
