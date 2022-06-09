Three dead in Smithburg shooting
Three people are dead and one critically wounded in a shooting this afternoon in Smithsburg, Md., according to Washington County Sheriff’s office. The shooting happened at...fcfreepresspa.com
Three people are dead and one critically wounded in a shooting this afternoon in Smithsburg, Md., according to Washington County Sheriff’s office. The shooting happened at...fcfreepresspa.com
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0