Smithsburg, MD

Three dead in Smithburg shooting

By Vicky Taylor
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 3 days ago
Three people are dead and one critically wounded in a shooting this afternoon in Smithsburg, Md., according to Washington County Sheriff’s office. The shooting happened at...

WTRF- 7News

17-year-old killed in fatal car crash on Interstate 470

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Interstate 470 near milepost 2 in Pultney Township, Belmont County, Ohio. On June 12, at approximately 5:25 a.m., a 2014 Nissan Murano driven by a 17-year-old male was traveling westbound on Interstate 470. The vehicle traveled […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Franklin County Free Press

Smithsburg shootings called ‘tragic’

Police are calling a mass shooting this afternoon at a Smithsburg manufacturing plant that took three lives and critically injured a fourth person ‘tragic.’. All four victims as well as the shooting suspect worked at Columbia Machine Shop where the shooting took place, a spokesman with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department said.
SMITHSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect In Smithsburg Shooting Was Wanted For Homicide: State Police

Have been released by investigators in Maryland in the mass shooting in Smithsburg involving a man suspected of a homicide and a veteran state police trooper. Deputies responded to Columbia Machine Inc. on Bikle Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, where they found four victims, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The fourth remains critical.
SMITHSBURG, MD
Metro News

Update: West Virginia man charged in three fatal shootings at Maryland plant

A 23-year-old West Virginia man is now charged in the fatal shootings of three workers at a concrete molding company in western Maryland. Authorities announced Friday night multiple murder charges against Joe Esquivel of Hedgesville. Esquivel worked at Columbia Machine in Smithburg, Maryland where the shootings took place Thursday afternoon.
HEDGESVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Armed Clendenin men flee from police

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) — The Clendenin Police Department arrested two men on Tuesday after the suspects fled from a traffic stop. Clendenin officers say they stopped James Linville, Jr. and Seth Crihfield for an alleged traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and fled from police onto Kelly Hill Road. They say the driver and […]
CLENDENIN, WV
Daily Voice

Details Released In Deadly Mass Smithsburg Shooting

Details have been released in the mass Smithsburg shooting that left three people dead Thursday, June 9. Deputies responded to Columbia Machine Inc. on Bikle Road at approximately 2:30 p.m., where they found four victims, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The fourth remains critical.
SMITHSBURG, MD
Lootpress

Woman charged with burglary in Nicholas County

CRAIGSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is charged with burglary after entering a home and stealing keys and a watch. Nicholas County deputies say Shaina Jarvis entered a home on Cherry Rum Road in Craigsville on June 2, 2022. Jarvis ransacked the house and stole three sets of keys and a Citizens brand watch valued at 300 dollars. Jarvis was still inside the home when the homeowner arrived with a large 8″ knife. When deputies arrived, Jarvis was still on the scene but had dropped the knife.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Nicholas County man charged after chasing father and grandmother with a sickle and machete

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after chasing his father and grandmother with a sickle and machete, threatening to kill them both. According to detectives, on June 7, 2022, authorities responded to Widen Dille Road in Birch River of Nicholas County. When detectives spoke to the victims, they said Douglas Mark Cook appeared to be under the influence and was pushing and chasing them with a sickle, a short-handled farming tool with a semicircular blade used for cutting grain, lopping, or trimming. He was also swinging a machete at both of them, threatening to kill them inside the home.
WSAZ

Motorcycle crash sends rider over bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A motorcyclist has crashed and gone over a bridge in South Charleston. It happened just before 7 p.m. on the bridge above the Kanawha Turnpike. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, South Charleston Police and Fire, Kanawha County EMS and Sheriff’s Office are all on-scene. Injuries were reported.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting in Strasburg

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputies and Strasburg Police report the investigation of a fatal shooting in Strasburg. A 54 year old man was found dead from a gunshot wound June 9 before 8 p.m.. The victim was found deceased in the 2300 block of Copp Road in Strasburg. Authorities and...
meigsindypress.com

First Responders Searching for Possible Person Jumping from Bridge

UPDATE – More information has been released regarding an alleged jumping from the Pomeroy/Mason Bridge also known as the Bridge of Honor. An individual law enforcement was looking for involving the supposed jumping, has now been located by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The person was safe and uninjured when deputies picked him up.
POMEROY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman charged with buying rifle for felon killed in shootout

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon in connection with the shooting death last week of a Nicholas County sheriff's deputy and wounding of another.Melanie Clodfelter, 41, of Summersville, was accused of buying a rifle on Nov. 17 for Richie Holcomb, who was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony conviction in 2014, U.S. Attorney Will Thompson's office said in a news release.A criminal complaint alleges that Clodfelter was aware that Holcomb was unable to buy the gun himself, the release said.Deputy Thomas Edward Baker III was killed and Cpl. Joshua Ellison was wounded after responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area on June 3. Holcomb, 36, was also fatally shot.Clodfelter made an initial appearance on Tuesday and remains in custody. A preliminary hearing is set for next Tuesday. Her attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
CHARLESTON, WV
WHSV

Shooting kills Shenandoah County man

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A 54-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Strasburg on Thursday night. According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to the 2300 block of Copp Road around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Investigators said the man was found with gunshot wounds and later died.
WOWK 13 News

Tri-state officials search for body in Mason Co.

UPDATE (4:37 p.m. June 12): The man has been found and is safe. The water rescue and search have been suspended as there is no further evidence that someone jumped off the Mason Bridge. UPDATE (12:14 p.m. June 12): Mason Police Department has released information about a person of interest in this case. Mason PD […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Names involved in Tornado murder released

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police have identified a man they say was murdered at a home near the Lincoln-Kanawha County line Friday evening.  According to troopers, Gary Linville, 68 of Tornado, was found dead inside his home in the Coal River Road area of Tornado.  Andrew Jones, 65 of Tornado, was arrested […]
TORNADO, WV
WSAZ

State Police investigate fatal accident

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is currently working a single vehicle fatality on I-64W at mile marker 161. Traffic is currently being detoured at Exit 161 to US 60. Kentucky State Police is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
