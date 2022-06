BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Schools is participating in a national program that provides free nutritious meals to students 18 and younger. WBR Schools will be giving out free breakfast and lunch every Friday in June from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Meals will be available on a first come, first served basis. One 5-day meal box will be handed out per student at Brusly High School.

