Maine State

How’s the weather looking for your Thursday evening? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Roger Griswold.

By Roger Griswold
WMTW
 3 days ago

www.wmtw.com

wabi.tv

Maine’s annual moose lottery held on Saturday

JACKMAN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Moose Permit Lottery Drawing was held on Saturday in Jackman. Nearly 70,000 people applied for a permit. Maine’s moose hunt system is designed to maintain a healthy moose population. If you were unable to attend in person, you can view the results here.
JACKMAN, ME
wabi.tv

Gas prices continue to climb in Maine, set new record

BANGOR, Maine (WABI)- Gas prices continue to climb in Maine, setting another record Friday. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the state now sits at $5.05. That’s seven cents higher than the national average, which both AAA and Gasbuddy report is now $4.98. That’s...
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

More Than a Century Ago, a ‘Yo Mama’ Joke Caused an Ugly Political Incident in Maine

Typically when people think of historical moments in time, 'yo mama' jokes are not the first thing that comes to mind. Perhaps they should. According to Scripted.com, the first recorded motherly insult came in 3500 BCE, scribed on a tablet found in Babylon. That random and wild find notwithstanding, most people are familiar with 'yo mama' jokes thanks to their overwhelming trendy popularity in the 1990s. But it appears somebody in Portland, Maine, was ahead of the curve because in 1910, a motherly insult led to a very public and very ugly political incident.
PORTLAND, ME
Roger Griswold
Z107.3

The 2022 Maine Lobster Boat Races Schedule Is Here

If you are looking for summer fun out near the water, this is for you! Watch the fastest boats race on the Maine Coast!. Summer here in Maine kicks into high gear with the 2022 Lobster Boat Races. The Maine Lobster Boat Racing Association circuit starts in Boothbay and ends in Portland, drawing people from all over the state of Maine up and down the coast.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Should Maine Parks & Beaches Be Free For Maine Residents?

Sadly, we’ve gotten to a point where nearly all of us are being affected by the current rate of inflation. Even the upper middle class cringe just a little bit when they gas up their vehicles or go to the store. It was bound to happen, though. S the price of gas (and diesel) increases, so does the cost of anything that needs to be shipped. And, pretty much everything needs to be shipped!
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best doughnuts in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best doughnuts in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Muriel's Donuts is a legendary shop in Lebanon where Muriel herself has been making them for more than 50 years. 4. (tie) Goody Good Donuts in Laconia. Some viewers say that it's "not even up for...
LEBANON, NH
observer-me.com

Maine State Police announces restructuring after 3 weeks of declining to share details

The Maine State Police is planning to reorganize its police force as part of changes that reflect the agency’s law enforcement priorities and delegation of manpower. The announcement late Friday afternoon comes after a three-week period where police officials declined interviews, and repeatedly refused to answer questions or provide written materials about the potential restructuring, sparking criticism from a lawmaker and a public information expert.
MAINE STATE
#Meteorologist
94.3 WCYY

3 Things Mainers Should Know About Dealing With Pollen on Cars

Every spring in Maine, that annoying, yellow pollen starts to coat our cars. Maine is the Pine Tree State after all and that's exactly where this annoying yellow junk comes from. It's nature trying to keep the pine tree alive, but it does collect all over our cars. The battle...
WMTW

Hundreds of vendors and shoppers gather for Maine's Ultimate Yard Sale

CUMBERLAND, Maine — Around 200 vendors gathered Saturday morning for what organizers are calling the biggest yard sale in the state. Maine's Ultimate Yard Sale ran from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Fair Grounds. Amongst the vendors were antique dealers, small business owners, and artisans; providing a wide variety of unique goods for the hundreds of shoppers who passed through.
CUMBERLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Beneath the Surface: Erin Brockovich on PFAS in Central Maine (Part One)

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine residents affected by forever chemicals known as PFAS now have a big-time endorsement in their fight for clean water. Renowned environmental activist Erin Brockovich, whose battle against contaminated California water was adapted into an Academy Award-winning movie, recently stopped by Fairfield and Unity to show her support.
FAIRFIELD, ME
WMTW

Lawmakers call for investigation into potential gas price gouging in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gas prices continue to rise, setting records on a daily basis. On Friday, AAA said the average in Maine was $5.05 per gallon and the national average was $4.98. Now, state lawmakers want to know if oil companies are taking advantage. Dozens of lawmakers sent a...
foxbangor.com

Maine State Police announce “structural reorganization” of agency

STATEWIDE — Maine State Police have announced a major structural reorganization of the agency they say will actually boost personnel ranks, reorganize troop units, and bring body cameras for troopers. Colonel John Cote laid out the coming changes to Maine State Police in an announcement Friday. Those changes and...

