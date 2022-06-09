How’s the weather looking for your Thursday evening? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Roger Griswold.

Typically when people think of historical moments in time, 'yo mama' jokes are not the first thing that comes to mind. Perhaps they should. According to Scripted.com, the first recorded motherly insult came in 3500 BCE, scribed on a tablet found in Babylon. That random and wild find notwithstanding, most people are familiar with 'yo mama' jokes thanks to their overwhelming trendy popularity in the 1990s. But it appears somebody in Portland, Maine, was ahead of the curve because in 1910, a motherly insult led to a very public and very ugly political incident.
