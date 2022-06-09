ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Is “Casserole” the New “Hot Dish” in MN? Google Trends Says So.

By Adam
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems that it may be time to hang up our pride in hot dish... I was scrolling through the Minnesota thread of Reddit recently when I stumbled across an interesting post. "I was talking with a native Minnesotan, and they used the phrase 'ham wild,'" shared Reddit user Gingevere. "They...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The One Ingredient That Will Majorly Upgrade Your Frozen Pizza

Frozen pizza can be a God send on a busy night when you don't have time to cook and ordering up Papa John's or Domino's isn't convenient. According to Donkey Credit, when it comes to take-and-bake pizza pies, frozen pizza makers rake in approximately $4.4 billion each year, and DiGiorno can claim $1.2 billion of that pie. In fact, roughly 67% of people in the United States keep the frozen version of this favorite meal in regular rotation. It is definitely a crowd-pleaser.
FOOD & DRINKS
Simplemost

How To Store Cheese The Right Way

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There are around 2,000 varieties of cheese. Cheese has many unique flavors and textures,...
LIFESTYLE
Salon

A 1930s whipping cream cake is the internet's latest favorite recipe

Every few weeks, people on the internet obsess over a recipe, and it spreads like wildfire. The source is often social media, frequently Instagram and TikTok, but more and more, Reddit seems to be the source. For most, Reddit is a never-ending list of community-driven forums on everything from news and hobbies to fandom and Bitcoin advice. But it's also an increasingly popular platform for recipe discovery, especially in the subreddit channel /Old_Recipes. This page, with more than 250,000 followers, has come to be a full-blown digital archive of everything from generations-old heirloom recipes to magazine clippings from decades past. It's quickly grown to be one of the more exciting cooking resources on the internet, with an engaged community breathing new life into each recipe. Some recipes remain one-hit wonders, while others gain traction and only pick up speed from there. Recipes spanning from Murder Cookies to Armenian Perok Cake to Nana's Devil's Food Cake have all gone viral, well beyond Reddit. Not only do these get their 15 minutes of fame on the wider internet, they're frequently shared on the /Old_Recipes forum months after they were originally shared. The latest recipe to go viral, a dense buttery Bundt called Whipping Cream Cake, is no exception. What is it about such a recipe that peaks the internet's interest, rocketing many to fame, while others stay stuck in the past?
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

2-Ingredient Microwave Chocolate Fudge

This homemade Chocolate Fudge is quick and easy to make in the microwave in 3 minutes with only 2 ingredients – no thermometer or double boiler needed!. Simply melt the chocolate with sweetened condensed milk, mix, pour the mixture in a pan, place the fudge in the fridge to set, cut into squares, and share with friends and family.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Hawaiian Wedding Cake

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Hawaiian Wedding Cake is a delicious poke cake oozing with crushed pineapple and coconut bits in every bite and topped with a cool whip frosting. This recipe, which starts...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Cinnamon Swirl Donut Bread

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Cinnamon Donut Bread is a buttery sweet breakfast cake and delicious cinnamon-sugar coated donut baked into one bread. This recipe is so quick and easy because the batter is made from a box mix combined with only a few basic ingredients, then baked into a beautiful loaf with a pretty swirled pattern.
FOOD & DRINKS
Family Handyman

How To Lock a Door Without Using a Lock

There are many commonsense reasons why you’d want a little extra security. If you travel frequently, staying in hotel rooms or AirBnb rentals can be risky because doors don’t always lock securely, if they lock at all. Plus, cleaning staff and who knows who else has keys. Most...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Trends#Casserole#Google Searches#Food Drink#North American#Minnesotans
The Kitchn

How to Freeze Mushrooms So They Stay Delicious for Months

Given their relatively short shelf lives and high price tags, it’s a relief to learn that you can freeze mushrooms to save for later. The texture and color may change slightly, but mushrooms are still good after they’re frozen — as long as you treat them right along the way.
RECIPES
Mic

These genius things fix annoying problems around your house

We all have those annoying things around the house that drive us nuts. Maybe it’s the non-existent closet space, a funky fridge odor that you can’t get rid of or perhaps it’s the lack of lighting that forces you to stumble around in the dark every night.
ELECTRONICS
princesspinkygirl.com

Hawaiian Grilled Chicken Kabobs

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Our Grilled Chicken Kabobs with Pineapple is a quick and easy way to make a healthy meal of marinated chicken and fresh grilled vegetables, all threaded onto skewers and cooked perfectly. Filled with bright Hawaiian flavors that are fragrant and sweet, chicken and pineapple pair perfectly for fuss-free summer suppers.
RECIPES
Cheddar News

Stock of the Week: Target

Target made some headlines this week as the retailer slashed its prices due to excess inventory. Cheddar News anchors Kristen Scholer and Ken Buffa break down Target as the Stock of the Week.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
princesspinkygirl.com

Scotcheroos Bars

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Chewy peanut butter Rice Krispie bars with a twist! These Scotcheroos Bars are the best combination of a classic Rice Krispie treat with a peanut butter, chocolate, and butterscotch topping. This no-bake recipe is quick and easy to prepare in 15 minutes using only 6 simple ingredients – serve them as a sweet snack or decadent dessert.
RECIPES
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy