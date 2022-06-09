VIDEO OF THE DAY & PHOTOS: Baby moose in Rocky Mountain National Park

The story of the last known Canada lynx in Colorado prior to reintroduction is somewhat well known. Less well known is what happened to the body of the animal after it was killed. Colorado’s last known lynx was illegally trapped on Vail Mountain in the 1970s when “an individual who...
Movie buffs, especially fans of old western films, may recognize some familiar-looking places that appeared in the original version of True Grit. That's because several locations in Colorado served as backdrops during a good chunk of scenes in the 1969 flick that starred John Wayne. The Ouray County Courthouse was...
When you plan your next vacation and you want it to be as immersed in nature as much as possible while exploring new places and seeing some of the most beautiful landscape, then these areas in Colorado will fit that criteria and then some.
First of all, I know this plea doesn't apply to all of you. Hopefully, it doesn't apply to most of you. However, there's a reason why wildlife officials are constantly reminding us to stay away from wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) issued another warning last month after a cow...
If you're like me you're always looking for great new food places to try out around town. I get so sick of the same old same so when I find a new place, especially one that's locally owned and operated, with great food, I've gotta tell you about it. I was watching my friend Kathie on Channel 3 last week and she introduced me to Stu, the proud creator and local owner/operator of Stuboy's BBQ, and they had my mouth watering just watching the show so I knew I had to share this hidden Colorado BBQ gem with you.
If the Mayor of Flavortown said it, then it must be true. The state of Colorado is home to some pretty incredible eats, but you don't have my word for it - just ask Guy Fieri, one of the world's most famous foodies. Over the years, Guy has paid special...
Travel to a summit in the southern Sawatch Range of the Colorado Rocky Mountains, and you may catch a glimpse of the legendary Angel of Shavano. This snow formation emerges from the east face of the mountain each spring. Travel to the San Isabel National Forest in Chaffee County, Colorado, and you might get your chance to see it.
Crews from Boulder County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a hiker experiencing a heat related illness on the Anemone Trail in Boulder on Saturday morning, according to a news release. Anemone Trail is a four and half mile loop that is categorized as moderately challenging, according to AllTrails.com.
Tyger Gilbert, author of “Growing Up in Estes Park during the 1950s & 60s.” will be giving a presentation on his new book at the Estes Valley Library on Tuesday, June 14, at 11 a.m. Gilbert, 73 now, is infamous for his puns and silly jokes, like his Long Speak story.
A gosling that was injured from being illegally shot with a crossbow was found on Thursday by team members with the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center (NCWC) in Fort Collins. The bird was found near Red Fox Meadows Natural Area and the Heatheridge Lake Condominium complex. The crew was able to remove the bolt and stop the bleeding at the scene, before transporting it to the wildlife center.
Looking for cheap housing? Yeah, that's a good one right? Especially here in Colorado but if you look deep enough and far enough away from Northern Colorado and Denver, just head south on I-25 to Pueblo and that is where you'll find the least expensive house in the great state of Colorado.
A Colorado city is on the map of the best staycation destinations in the entire country. This particular city landed on the Top 20 list. Do you agree?. Summer is here and that typically means some sort of family fun vacation is in the works. Maybe you're planning to pack up the car and head out on a fun summer road trip. Or, if your family is impatient like mine is, you may be packing some bags for a quick flight for some summer fun. Traveling far or out of state at all isn't always an option for everybody, but if you live in Colorado, you're in luck because one Colorado city made the Top 20 Best City for Staycations list.
A 30-year-old climber was seriously injured after falling from the Happy Hour Crag in Boulder Canyon on Friday evening, according to officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Crews from Sugarloaf Fire Protection District and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to reports of the injured climber at around 8:38 PM.
A new report from the 'The World’s 50 Best' has compiled a list of the best bars in North America, one of which is right here in Colorado. Death & Co, located in the River North Art District of Denver, ranked 36 over all. "With several spaces designated for...
Ever since the dawn of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the people of Fort Collins have loved to poke fun at our neighbors in Boulder. Now, a new survey has just given them extra ammo. According to an Instagram poll from @mattsurelee, the most overrated city in Colorado is indeed Boulder....
DENVER (CBS4) – One of the hottest days so far this year is on tap for the state of Colorado, even in the mountains. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s and low 100s in Denver, on the eastern plains and western slope. We’ll see mostly 80s in the mountains. If you want to find anything cooler you’ll have to climb up to 10,000 feet or higher in elevation.
Denver’s record is 100 degrees set on June 11, 2013. That happens to be the earliest 100 degree reading in Denver’s climate record. We have our high set for 98 at DIA...
BIGS Meat Wagon - Food Truck. Three different barbeque restaurants, three different flavors. Overall, if you are looking to score some great barbeque in Northern Colorado either of the three finalists would be a feast for those that love smoked meats. Nordy's offers a feast with any item on the...
Finally, summer in Colorado is here, and after two extremely weird summers, a lot of summer traditions are returning. Are you ready for Colorado's biggest summer weekend tradition this weekend?. Things To Do This Weekend In Colorado. The temps are hot and so the fun in the sun must begin!...
DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another hot day around Colorado with widespread 80s and 90s once again by the afternoon. We’ll see some more low 100s on the eastern plains and in western valleys. If you want 60s and 70s you’ll need to get to an elevation above 9,500 feet.
The high in Denver tied the record of 100 degrees on Saturday. Today’s record high is 97 degrees. We could get there if the clouds don’t hold us back. But right now I have the high set a few degrees cooler because of some moisture flowing into Colorado from the...
Comments / 1