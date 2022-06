On Thursday, June 9, team members at the FedEx Express Ramp at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport offloaded a shipment of approximately 110,000 pounds of Nestle infant formula from a FedEx Express charter flight in coordination with the U.S. Government. The flight arrived from Cologne, Germany, where the cargo was offloaded and transported by FedEx Express trucks to a Nestle distribution center. FedEx remains engaged with the U.S. administration and agencies to provide logistic and transportation support as needed for Operation Fly Formula.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO