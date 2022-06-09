ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IN

Lyles Station to host Juneteenth celebration

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GH03M_0g66PNAz00

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lyles Station Historic School and Museum will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on June 18 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be 2013 University of Illinois College of Law graduate and Joe Black Law Office associate, Rhea Jones-Price.

The late Joyce Gooch Granger will also be honored for her years of service as a board member of the Lyles Station Historic Preservation Corporation board. A recognition ceremony for Toyota Manufacturing Indiana will follow for its funding for the outdoor shelter.

First all-female Honor Flight prepares to make history

The Juneteenth Celebration is free and will be held at Lyles Station Historic School & Museum. The public is invited to attend. Barbecue dinners will be sold by Tim’s Awesome BBQ.

Lyles Station Historic School & Museum is located 4 miles west of Princeton, Ind. at the intersection of County Roads 100 N and 500 W. For more information, call (812) 385-2534 or view Lyles Station Facebook page .

Juneteenth commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

New exhibit at Red Skelton museum caps off festival

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Mark Kratzner remembers when he found out famous comedian Red Skelton was from Indiana. And it prompted him with a goal. “I wanted to find out who else [in Hollywood] was from Indiana.” That began Kratzner’s journey to curating an exhibit for the Red Skelton Museum of American Comedy centered around Hoosiers […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Red Skelton festival happening this weekend in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – A parade of a thousand clowns will be fooling around on the streets of Vincennes in memory of an entertainer who called himself a clown. The 17th Annual Red Skelton Festival and Parade is happening this weekend. The festival will take place around downtown Vincennes and at the Red Skelton Museum […]
VINCENNES, IN
macaronikid.com

First Annual Taste Of Evansville

Join us Saturday, 6/18 at the corner of Riverside & Main as WNIN brings you the first Taste of Evansville, a free-admission food event celebrating the multicultural influences of Evansville’s diverse culinary scene, alongside live musical performances and activities. Event Info. What: FREE admission includes free samples from all...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local gardening club hosts Art in the Garden

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – There will be lots of beautiful sights to behold as Southwestern Indiana Master Gardner Association (SWIMGA) hosts “Art in the Garden & More.” The event is happening on June 12 from 12:30 to 3:30 pm at SWIMGA’s Display Garden. The event is family-friendly and free to the public. Local artists, craft […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Princeton, IN
Sports
City
Princeton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Terre Haute, IN

Nicknamed the Queen City of the Wabash, Terre Haute is one of the biggest cities in Indiana's Wabash Valley. The name Terre Haute is actually French for "highland," as the city is located high above the Wabash River. Terre Haute is a favorite destination among tourists, especially students and those...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kickin’ off in Henderson with Blues and BBQ

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — With the summer heat getting things sizzling, it comes time for the annual W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival in Henderson. Although the festival doesn’t start until June 15, organizers held a kickoff Saturday to get the ball rolling. The kickoff featured a free concert from Hog Maw, an Evansville-based blues […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EVPL new home to mural by Evansville artist

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Central Library is the new home of a mural created by local artist Jerry Baum. EVPL says the watercolor mural from 1989, titled “Evansville – On the Riverfront,” represents a slice of life from Evansville’s waterfront history. The work was previously displayed at Evansville Regional Airport. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burdette Park BMX celebrates 45 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Burdette Park BMX racers revved up their bikes for a 45th anniversary celebration. The event took place on June 11 and the Indiana State Championship Series state qualifier race was part of the event. There were 210 registered riders and 47 motos that participated in the 45th anniversary. Racers ranged […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
WEHT/WTVW

Reitz Memorial celebrates championships on June 13

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Reitz Memorial is holding a celebration for two of its championship winning athletes plus sending off a team to compete for a championship. The school is hosting a fire truck assembly on June 13 at 9 a.m. The parade is to honor Ray Brodie’s 100 meters State Championship and Ellie Myers’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

New Restaurant Opening in Former Evansville Show-Mes Building

New life is coming to the vacant Show-Mes building, soon it'll be known as The Barrel House. On Evansville's east side over by Showplace Cinemas sits a big nice building with an incredible patio. That building was formerly Show-Mes. My friends always liked to catch the UFC fights at Show-Mes because they had such a great patio, but unfortunately, after show-Mes closed that building sat vacant for quite some time, until now!
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fairfield Hospital hosting Open House for new pavilion

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Fairfield Memorial Hospital is inviting the public to attend an Open House for the new surgical pavilion. Open House begins at 2 p.m. on June 12. Visitors will be able to tour: A new Skilled Care Unit on the third floor Surgical Specialty Offices on the second floor New Emergency Department […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Illinois College#Joe Black Law Office#Lyles Station Facebook#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WTHI

New Watermelon Business Challenge in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another fun festival is just around the corner. It’s almost time for the Watermelon Festival down in Knox County. Now the festival does not officially get underway until August 5 and 6 of this year, but there is an exciting opportunity that you can take advantage of now!
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local festival raises funds for children left behind by suicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local non-profit organization that raises awareness for children left behind by suicide held a poker run and festival on June 11. Mae’s Way Foundation held the first annual Rise, Rally and Ride Festival at Burdette Park. The poker run began at 11 a.m. and finished at 3 p.m. A free […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The Cottage hosts inaugural Strawberry Festival this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro farm stand and bakery is hosting an inaugural Strawberry Festival on June 11 and 12. The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company will have strawberry-themed food and free entertainment including local American Idol contestant, Dakota Hayden. Music will also be provided by Tommy Marsh of Crooked Eye Tommy, Tommy […]
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

New Red Skelton statue is unveiled in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Red Skelton statue was unveiled in front of the Pantheon Theater in Vincennes on Friday. The statue depicts a young Red Skelton as a paper boy during his upbringing in Vincennes. His widow, Lothian Skelton, said that she’s happy to see this statue in his hometown. “It’s his hometown […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Regional blood center sending out an S.O.S!

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is sending out an S.O.S! The S.O.S. event will happen on June 14 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and June 15-16 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The S.O.S. event means save our summer. It is an annual event that ensures blood availability for the community. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Otters team up to celebrate LGBT pride at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Progress and pride were marked in Evansville Sunday night at Bosse Field. The Evansville Otters teamed up with River City Pride for Pride in the Park. Held in conjunction with Pride Month nationwide, the event featured several local resource groups that assist with LGBT issues. The first pitch was thrown out […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville cleans up

Two years later the Boys & Girls Club resumed their neighborhood cleanup on June 10. This was their 10th annual event. Youth members and One Main Financial went outside to clean up the blocks surrounding the club on Bellemeade Avenue.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy