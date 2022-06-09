ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Parents are demanding the school district change its bullying policies after a student poured chocolate milk on their daughter’s head before coming back and punching the girl in the head several times

Davenport Journal
 3 days ago
Parents are demanding the school district change its bullying policies after a student poured chocolate milk on their daughter’s head before coming back and punching the girl in the head several times. The student’s parents said that the bullying incident at their daughter’s middle school was caught on camera and they...

Krystyna Baranowska
3d ago

Yep, sue the kid, the parents and the school district. Schools talk about not condoning bullying, but do nothing when it's happening. Time to step up the game and make them realize no one will take this anymore.

KMOM2THREE
3d ago

It's bad enough she got chocolate milk poured on her head.But then she was subjected to physical violence,repeatedly.And the idiot harassing her gets to stay home,and then come back,so he can so this again,to her or someone else??? Remove this poor girl immediately,she does not deserve this,and it's obvious that no one wants to man up and do anything.How degrading and embarrassing for her.As a Mom,I am horrified.If anything close to this behavior happened at my children's school,I would be talking to the principal,the parents,and the police.This is unacceptable.When will the school staff do their job,and protect the Innocent students???Thank God her parents are there to advocate for her.Where dies someone learn to behave like this,and think it's okay???STOP the BULLYING!!!

~~~~
3d ago

The bully needed more than four day suspension. These schools tolerate bullies. The schools need to uphold the zero tolerance policy. I’m glad the parents are suing. They must stand up for their child.

CBS Pittsburgh

Music teacher is second in Wilmington Area School District charged after her husband reports alleged inappropriate relationship

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A former high school music teacher in Lawrence County is the second teacher in the school's music department to face charges for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.The teacher is in jail after her husband first reported the allegations. Olivia Ortz, 26, of Hermitage, Mercer County, is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.  Ortz worked as the choir director at Wilmington Area High School. She was suspended and later resigned from her job, the school district said. New Wilmington police and the Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

Primary school which banned girls from wearing shorts under their skirts because it was 'unhygienic' makes U-turn after protests from parents

A school has dropped plans to ban girls from wearing shorts under their skirts after parents objected. Meriden Church of England Primary School, in Solihull, in the West Midlands announced the ban, describing the wearing of PE shorts under skirts as 'unhygienic'. According to one parent, mothers and fathers were...
EDUCATION
Paul Tripp
Nashville News Hub

“Go back to the plantation and pick cotton”, White parents of an adopted Black high school student claim their daughter has been bullied so much she is begging them to turn her white, lawsuit

The parents claim in their lawsuit that the school district didn’t protect their daughter from racial harassment. They also said the 14-year-old girl has been bullied so much she is begging them to turn her white. The high school student was called the N-word and made fun of because she was Black. She was told to ‘go back to the plantation and pick cotton’ and ‘these N-word are gonna get it.’ The parents also said that the principal reportedly knew their adopted daughter was being bullied because of her race, but could see the negative toll it took on her. In Jan. 2022, the 1student was diagnosed with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder and her parents decided to take her classes virtually, to preserve her physical and mental health.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Mother reveals gruesome injuries after she says she was beaten by teen girls who wanted to fight her daughter

A Missouri mother has revealed her gruesome injuries after she claims she was attacked by a group of teenage girls who wanted to fight her daughter. Michelle Audo, 48, from Blue Springs east of Kansas City suffered a broken nose, a concussion and black eyes. She told The Kansas City Star that she worries that the girls who attacked won’t be held to account. She told the paper that two girls punched her in her driveway, adding that they’re charged with simple assault and will be prosecuted in “youth court”. A police report said that the case will be...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Concord News Journal

40-year-old woman, who had already made the full transition from male to female, claims she was discriminated and was denied gender-affirming care after spending two years in a male prison, lawsuit

Gender identity and gender equality are two hot topics lately that bother every single American, including parents of young children, since dozens of gender-related incidents have been reported in schools countrywide in the last few months. While parents and teachers are having hard times dealing with the issue in schools, recently filed lawsuit by a trans woman additionally fueled the debate across the county.
SOCIETY
Daily Fort Worth

23-year-old woman, who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, tells legislators how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, told state’s legislators about how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender. In her nearly 30-minute speech, she explained to the legislators and the public when and how she realized that she made a mistake, stopping her hormone therapy and de-transitioning to male.
SOCIETY
#Bullying#Chocolate Milk#Violent Crime
Shreveport Magazine

“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Childless ex-soldier, 38, who persuaded a 12-year-old boy and his friends to drink alcohol at his home and slept with them in tent after convincing parents he was a father is facing jail for child abduction

A childless former soldier is facing a jail sentence after he persuaded a boy of 12 and other children to go to his house multiple times, convincing the boy’s parents he had a child around the same age. Anthony Lingard, 38, pleaded guilty to five counts of child abduction...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Florida Mom Charged with Death of 7-Month-Old Boy Left in Bathtub While She Had Her Nails Done

A Miami mom faces charges of aggravated manslaughter after authorities allege her infant drowned in an unattended bathtub while she got her nails done. In the arrest warrant, police allege that 22-year-old Alyssa Jimmie left the victim — 7-month-old boy Prince Mejia — and his 3-year-old brother in a bathtub with the water running while she went into the home's garage to get her nails done at an "at-home manicure station" on May 20, according to the Miami Herald.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Girl, 7, mauled by Rottweiler in front of 11 year-old brother had ‘life saved by hoodie’

A seven year-old girl mauled by a Rottweiler was saved by her hoodie her parents say, after it stopped the dog from sinking its teeth into her throat.The schoolgirl was left with a gaping wound in her cheek after the dog launched itself at her face outside her home in Dent Close, Worcester.Graphic photos released by the family show the gaping bloody wound and the girl lying on a hospital trolley with her face bandaged up.She was rushed to to Worcestershire Royal Hospital where she had the wound cleaned and stitched under general anaesthetic.The owner of the Rottweiler James...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Former gang member claims prison officers should not shout at inmates because they're going through 'trauma' and it causes 'distrust' in the system in heated GMB debate

Shouting at prisoners is against their human rights and doesn't help them in rehabilitation a former prisoner claimed in a Good Morning Britain debate. Former gang member Nequela Whittaker appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday alongside former prison governor Vanesa Frank-Harris, who says the only way to get orders across is to shout at inmates.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Concord News Journal

1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive after being forgotten by daycare staff member inside a hot car for several hours has died in hospital; the daycare voluntarily surrenders license

The local community, parents of children and the public were completely devastated last month when several local news stations reported about the incident when a daycare worker forgot 1-year-old boy inside a hot car for several hours. The boy was later found in critical condition and despite doctors’ efforts, the infant died. Few days later, the daycare voluntarily surrenders license.
EDUCATION
