Parents are demanding the school district change its bullying policies after a student poured chocolate milk on their daughter’s head before coming back and punching the girl in the head several times

The parents claim in their lawsuit that the school district didn’t protect their daughter from racial harassment. They also said the 14-year-old girl has been bullied so much she is begging them to turn her white. The high school student was called the N-word and made fun of because she was Black. She was told to ‘go back to the plantation and pick cotton’ and ‘these N-word are gonna get it.’ The parents also said that the principal reportedly knew their adopted daughter was being bullied because of her race, but could see the negative toll it took on her. In Jan. 2022, the 1student was diagnosed with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder and her parents decided to take her classes virtually, to preserve her physical and mental health.

SOCIETY ・ 16 DAYS AGO