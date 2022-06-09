ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Houston man who raps about robbing ATMs among 4 accused of stealing from machine technician

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSvZB_0g66OJ6w00

DICKSON, Tenn. — A Houston man whose YouTube videos include a rap song about robbing ATMs is one of four people accused of robbing an ATM technician in Tennessee, authorities said.

Ladesion Riley, 30, who raps under the name of 213 Jugg god on YouTube, was arrested Monday after checking out of a Motel 6 in Dickson, WZTV reported. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said that Riley was arrested along with Houston residents Darius Dugas, 27; Sashondre Dugas, 32; and Christopher Alton, 27, according to the television station.

The men are accused of robbing an ATM technician as he was servicing a Bank of America machine in Dickson at about 10:30 a.m. CDT, according to the television station. The four are being charged federally, WZTV reported.

According to police, two of the men approached the technician and took money from him, WSMV-TV reported. Detectives determined that one of the vehicles used in the alleged robbery, a Hyundai Elantra, had been rented from Hertz, according to the television station.

Detectives used information from the car rental company to track down the Hyundai and a maroon Jeep that had also been rented at the same time, in the parking lot of the Motel 6 in Dickson, WSMV reported.

Authorities said bags of cash were found in the Jeep, WTVF reported.

Riley, who uses a stage name on YouTube, recently shared a music video called “Make it Home.” In the video, Riley raps about frequently robbing ATMs out of state.

“If you’re going to rap about it, then turn around and be about it and get caught, that’s on you,” Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union told KPRC-TV. “You shouldn’t do stupid crap, and you definitely shouldn’t violate the law and talk about it.”

The Houston Police Officers’ Union mocked Riley in a Facebook post after his arrest.

Robbing an ATM is a federal crime, and the FBI is investigating the case, WTVF reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Crash closes I-40 East for several hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 East has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened near the Fesslers Road exit around 1:30 a.m. The interstate was closed for around five hours. Metro Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Dickson, TN
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Houston, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, PA
City
Nashville, TN
Dickson, TN
Crime & Safety
franklinpdnews.com

Recognize this thief? There’s a cash reward for info!

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward to anyone who might recognize this shoplifter. She pushed a cart full of merchandise out of the Mallory Lane Walmart without paying. Recognize her. ?. Call Crime Stoppers:. (615) 794-4000. ###. 22-2035.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Nashville detectives seize nearly 18K fentanyl pills, more from Donelson apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives have recovered a substantial amount of narcotics from an apartment in the Donelson area Thursday. According to Metro Police, at least two pounds of fentanyl powder, nearly 18,0000 pressed fentanyl pills, 2.7 pounds of meth, three-and-a-half pounds of marijuana were seized. Officers also found an AR pistol loaded with 30 rounds and a kilo press.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Atms#Fbi#Music Video#Atm#Wztv#Bank Of America#Hyundai#Hertz#Jeep#Wtvf
thunder1320.com

Manchester Police need help identifying suspect in multiple car burglaries

Manchester Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a female who is a person of interest in multiple car burglaries that occurred at the Manchester Recreation Complex. If you can help identify this person, contact MPD Investigator Benjamin Sneed at 931-728-2099. (see photo below).
MANCHESTER, TN
fox17.com

Body recovered from Percy Priest Lake, identified as Murfeesboro man

UPDATE (6/11/22): The victim is identified by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency as 49-year-old Peter Ciesielski, of Murfreesboro. Ciesielski was reported missing on June 5. His unoccupied kayak has been found. ------------ NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A body has been recovered from Percy Priest Lake tonight. Nashville's Office of Emergency Management...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
lite987whop.com

Tennessee man flown to Nashville hospital after morning accident

A Tennessee man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his tractor-trailer went off Lewis Road and overturned Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Nichols identified the driver as 47-year old Steven Whited of Hendersonville and said it’s possible a load shift caused him to lose control and overturn.
WKRN

Cold case homicide reward increases

News Weather Traffic Watch Sports Newsletters Community Perfect Health/Home More Jobs. Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward for information on several unsolved murders. The latest unsolved crime is the death of Carol Bowman, who died May 27th, 2019.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Two McKenzie Residents Arrested Again, 30 Days After First Arrest

MCKENZIE – Two individuals arrested in May were arrested again, today, following a second search warrant at the same residence in McKenzie. The arrests came as the result of a joint investigation into illegal drug activity by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, McKenzie Police Department, Huntingdon Police Department, and the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force.
MCKENZIE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Respond to Shots Fired

Union City police were dispatched to a call of shots being fired. Reports said officers responded to find six .45-caliber casings in the parking lot of 1533 High School Drive. Reports said tire tracks were also observed in the grass, leading to High School Drive from the parking lot of the apartment complex.
UNION CITY, TN
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
112K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy