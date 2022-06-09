ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triple-digit forecast prompts Houston to activate emergency plan, open cooling centers

By Charlotte Aguilar
Cover picture for the articleWith the heat index already veering into the triple digits Thursday and an extended forecast of dangerous heat advisories through the weekend, the City of Houston is activating its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan. The plan’s main feature is to turn a number of city buildings...

Houston, Harris County launch emergency plans for extreme heat this weekend

HOUSTON — The City of Houston and Harris County are rolling out emergency plans ahead of this weekend’s extreme heat. With triple digit temps possible, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory, effective Saturday at 11 a.m. The feels-like temperature tomorrow will be 108 in some spots so stay inside, or in the shade, when possible, and stay hydrated.
Six Flags Fiesta Texas announces new annual pass program

San Antonio – Six Flags theme parks announced they will now be offering annual passes, good for admission to the parks one year from the date of purchase. The park system is selling three different passes options: the Thrill Seeker Pass, the Extreme Pass and the Ultimate Pass. All...
City of Houston activates heat emergency plan

HOUSTON – The City of Houston is activating its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan, providing resources for people needing to take refuge from extreme heat over the weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting heat index values will surpass 105 through the duration of the weekend. Anyone without air-conditioning...
2 killed, 2 hospitalized during major crash in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - A major crash in northeast Harris County resulted in at least two people killed, and two others were hospitalized. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but it happened in the northbound main lanes of the 11800 block of Eastex Freeway. It appears a truck and a Kia Soul were the only ones involved in the accident, but It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Houston company reveals plans for upscale manufactured home communities

Houston construction firm Live Lone Star has broken ground on a $34 million luxury manufactured home community in Pearland, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle. The Landing at Pearland is one of six manufactured home communities Live Lone Star is launching across Texas. The firm aims to hit the sweet spot between luxury and affordability and “elevate the standard approach to a mobile home park by creating gated communities with some of the same perks found in master-planned communities,” the Houston Chronicle reported.
LIST: Black-owned businesses in Houston to support this Juneteenth

HOUSTON – The community is preparing to celebrate Juneteenth and we want to make sure you know where to support some Black-owned businesses this year. The diversity of the Houston population is amazing, and it’s important we uplift and support every culture, even after celebratory dates, in an effort to keep businesses alive.
I Inherited a House, What To Do? – Should I Rent or Sell in Houston?

Originally Posted On: https://www.homeofferhouston.net/blog/inherited-a-house-what-to-do-in-houston/. First, we’re so sorry for your loss. This can be a very challenging time for many reasons, and dealing with property ownership is tough at the best of times. You’re thinking, “I inherited a house, what to do with this house?” Should I rent it?...
KATY MAN TRIES TO OPEN LOOP 494 BRIDGE WITH HIS CAR

Just after 3 am East Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported crash involving a Chrysler 300, on Loop 494 on the south end of the Caney Creek bridge. The bridge, which has been closed for close to 2-years due to structural damage had concrete barriers, with plastic barriers in front them, and in front them, ROAD CLOSED SIGNS and reflective signs. The male driver who was unconscious when MCHD arrived was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Damage to the barricades was extensive, however, the mystery is how the vehicle only suffered minor scratches. The driver who had run over the anchors for the barricade signs tried to pull off of them. In doing so he completely disintegrated his left rear tire and caused the wheel to cut into the asphalt. Range 3 Wrecker loaded the vehicle. The driver had a difficult time attempting to get the vehicle off the roadway anchors for the barricade signs as they were embedded in the bottom of the vehicle.
