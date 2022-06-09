Triple-digit forecast prompts Houston to activate emergency plan, open cooling centers

Just after 3 am East Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported crash involving a Chrysler 300, on Loop 494 on the south end of the Caney Creek bridge. The bridge, which has been closed for close to 2-years due to structural damage had concrete barriers, with plastic barriers in front them, and in front them, ROAD CLOSED SIGNS and reflective signs. The male driver who was unconscious when MCHD arrived was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Damage to the barricades was extensive, however, the mystery is how the vehicle only suffered minor scratches. The driver who had run over the anchors for the barricade signs tried to pull off of them. In doing so he completely disintegrated his left rear tire and caused the wheel to cut into the asphalt. Range 3 Wrecker loaded the vehicle. The driver had a difficult time attempting to get the vehicle off the roadway anchors for the barricade signs as they were embedded in the bottom of the vehicle.

