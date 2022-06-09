ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SoCal woman wins CA’s biggest lottery jackpot at $426M

By Sareen Habeshian
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Icfqp_0g66O34Z00

A woman won the state’s largest lottery jackpot with a ticket she purchased at a Chevron gas station in Woodland Hills earlier this year.

On Jan. 28, Kristine Wellenstein hit the $426 million Mega Millions jackpot and her ticket was the only one in the entire country to match all six numbers, the California Lottery announced Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXYpH_0g66O34Z00
The image shows the winning ticket displaying all six winning numbers in the Mega Millions draw on Jan. 28, 2022. (California Lottery)

“When I realized I’d won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude,” Wellenstein said to lotto officials.

Although she considers herself a private person, Wellenstein want to be a good steward of her newfound wealth and share it with others.

“I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives,” she said. “The real impact of my life’s work begins now.”

Wellenstein’s win concluded a jackpot sequence that began in October of 2021 and rolled 27 times. Sales for the entire sequence in the state totaled $110.3 million, meaning California’s public schools get an estimated $40 million from this jackpot run.

“Higher jackpots typically result in higher sales, of course, and that means more money for public education, which we are proud to support,” said Alva V. Johnson, director of the California State Lottery. “The Lottery exists solely to benefit schools, so not only do we congratulate Ms. Wellenstein on this terrific win, but we also congratulate students from elementary on up through university, who greatly benefit as well.”

Wellenstein has opted to take the lump sum as a result of her win.

The Chevron station where she bought the lucky Mega Millions ticket, located at 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd., gets the maximum $1 million bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Mega Millions draws happen twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. Tickets are $2 each, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The jackpot, however, isn’t the only way to win. There are nine ways to earn a prize, and the overall odds of winning something at any prize level are 1 in 24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 5

Related
erienewsnow.com

California Gas Station Accidentally Sells Gas for 69 Cents per Gallon

People at one California gas station were calling friends and family to fill up fast Thursday when an error on the pumps had gas selling for just 69 cents per gallon. It happened at a Shell station in Sacramento. The gas station glitch gave Darryl Surita a sweet deal. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Woodland Hills, CA
Local
California Sports
NBC Los Angeles

Soaring SoCal Gas Prices Top Record for 14th Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County set a record today for the 14th consecutive day, rising 2.1 cents to $6.445, extending its streak of increases to 16 consecutive days. The average price risen 35.4 cents over the past 16 days, including 1...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Millions in Gift Cards Go Unused. A California Law is On Your Side Though

If you have partially used gift cards sitting around your home, you’re not alone. It’s estimated that millions of dollars in gift cards go unspent. But one California law is designed to help consumers cash in on some partially used gift cards. Although one consumer learned that retailers don’t always follow the rules.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#The Lottery#Chevron#Socal#The California Lottery
FOX40

Dodgers and River Cats comment on death of U.S. Marine John J. Sax

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Sacramento River Cates released statements on Saturday about the death of Steve Sax’s son, Capt. John J. Sax of Placer County, in a military aircraft crash on Wednesday. “The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened to hear about the passing of Steve Sax’s son, John, and the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Orange County ice cream shop crowned best in California by Yelp

Yelp’s latest list of top ice cream shops in each state yielded an Orange County winner. Confetti Italian Ice and Custard in Costa Mesa was named the best ice cream shop in California. The ice cream shop is located at 1175 Baker St. and its menu boasts hand-crafted parfaits, Italian ice and Confetti specials, including […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California High Speed Rail Dispute

Democrat lawmakers in California are embroiled in one of the most contentious battles in modern state history over the fate of the high-speed rail link connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco, which has been dogged by delays and other problems for the better part of a decade. If completed, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
850wftl.com

Kroger is expanding to South Florida!

Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced it will open its first facility which will bring 200 new jobs to Opa-Locka and neighboring communities. Kroger will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans.
FLORIDA STATE
todaynationnews.com

California Lifeguard Salary $500,000

The $97.5 billion surplus exceeds the entire budget of nearly every other state, and California officials apparently haven’t spent much time on sharpening pencils trying to cut unnecessary spending items. Local governments are also doing surprisingly well, with Los Angeles County recently passing a $38.5 billion plan. As a...
spectrumnews1.com

Costa Mesa claims 2 of California's cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Most Michelin starred restaurants are special occasion kinds of visits: engagements, promotions or milestone birthday celebrations. But two Costa Mesa restaurants have made a recent list, curated by food magazine Chef’s Pencil, that may make the cut for more casual visits. The magazine dug...
COSTA MESA, CA
SFGate

Truck driver from Texas charged in 1993 California killing

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors said. Cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy