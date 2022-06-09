Funeral service for White Mountain Apache police officer Adrian Lopez

Vicki Lynne Hoskinson.Wikipedia. The man convicted of the kidnapping and murder of 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, Frank Atwood, was executed by lethal injection in Florence state prison at 10:16 a.m., Wednesday morning.
GRAHAM COUNTY – It took more than three weeks before 31-year-old Coralee Allen opened her eyes after being knocked unconscious in a severe collision on Highway 366 (Swift Trail), but on Monday she was able to see her family and friends again. Her long road to recovery is just...
Mike Weasner.Courtesy of Mike Weasner. In 2009, soon after Mike Weasner and his wife Laurraine moved into the house they built on three acres of land in Oracle, they were surprised when a DirecTV installer told them the satellite television provider carried local stations from Phoenix, not Tucson, depriving them of local news, advertising, and, more importantly, emergency information.
(ORACLE, AZ) - The desert sky is one of the most mesmerizing features of the Sonoran Desert. Thanks to our vast and open land, many areas provide a front seat view to sky gazing that you won’t find anywhere else in the United States.
