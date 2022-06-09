ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Sweetwater County Sheriff Says ACLU Criticism Of Dept Is ‘Political Propaganda’

 3 days ago

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department is not pleased with an immigration and racism report issued by the Wyoming chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, the department's spokesman told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday. Deputy Jason Mower said...

Wyoming ACLU falsely claims sheriff’s office

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — ACLU of Wyoming’s communications director, Janna Farley, of South Dakota, falsely accused in a media release yesterday Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office of ranking in the top 54 of law enforcement agencies nationwide that are among “the most egregious in their violations of civil rights” of undocumented immigrants housed at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Wyoming Not Invited To Join Lawsuit Against Sanctuary Cities

Wyoming has not joined a legal effort to support a Florida law banning sanctuary cities because it has not been invited to do so. An amicus brief in support of Florida's law requiring law enforcement officials to cooperate with federal immigration...
WYOMING STATE
Wyo attorney general: Licensing antler hunters likely illegal

The state of Wyoming likely lacks the authority to create a license system restricting nonresidents from gathering deer, elk and moose antlers in the spring, according to an attorney general opinion. A push to impose limits on out-of-staters has emanated from Sublette County and other reaches of western Wyoming, where...
Suspect Sought In Wyoming Walmart Thefts

The Rock Springs Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in multiple shoplifting incidents this month at the Rock Springs Walmart Store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page. According to the post, the suspect is described as a younger female with dark hair. She is shown in the above photos.
Jeanette Ward announces WY HD57 State Rep Run: Help me KEEP WYOMING FREE

I came to Casper, Wyoming a political refugee from fascist Illinois. In my service there (2015-2019) as a School Board Member on the largest elected school board in Illinois (U-46), I defended parental rights against the transgender mob, politically biased textbooks, and race hustlers. I publicly exposed a fellow board member who said the American Flag was "nothing more than toilet paper" to her and who said I was the "21st century brand of the KKK". I ran for State Senate in Illinois in 2020 and learned first-hand how the left converted the Covid scam into a weapon for institutionalized election theft. Losing a previously +9 Republican district by about 1700 votes, I lost VBM (vote by mail) in just ONE of the four counties in my district by roughly 8000 votes, where the clerk for that county didn't bother to verify any of those VBM signatures. The straw that broke the camel's back for our family was when one of our high-school daughters was threatened with out-of-school suspension for not wearing a mask. We were DONE with Illinois. I don't want this for Wyoming. I am proud to be here.
CASPER, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: June 9 – June 10, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Drop in Gun Sales, Stricter Laws Could Strain Wyoming’s Economy

A 12.6% year-over-year drop in gun sales coupled with renewed calls for stricter gun laws could put a strain on Wyoming's economy. According to a WalletHub report released Thursday, Wyoming is the second most gun industry-dependent state in the nation, both directly for jobs and political contributions and indirectly through ownership.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Rex Wilde Focuses On Water

Water is by far the most important natural resource in Wyoming, according to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rex Wilde. As one of the headwater sources for the Columbia, Missouri, Colorado, North Platte and Snake rivers, Wilde believes Wyoming is not fairly compensated...
Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of June 3 – 10, 2022

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of June 3 – 10, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. June 3:. Shirley M. Heggie, 81, Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
Three more fires in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Three new wildland fires have been reported in the Elko District over the weekend, in addition to three small blazes on Thursday. On Friday evening a little over 11 acres burned near Izzenhood Ranch about 20 miles north of Battle Mountain. The fire was fully controlled by Saturday morning.
Colorado Sheriff and Senator clash over high capacity ammo law

The 2 gun national pistol competition is coming to the Cameo Shooting & Education Complex in Palisade, but a letter from Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell to Manager Walt Proulx of the complex about the law banning high capacity magazines and the hardship it causes is under fire. Sheriff Rowell says, “That law is a very, poorly written law. So, you can legally possess a high capacity magazine under certain circumstances, and I’m not interested in going there, and start looking through people’s bags. These are people that are coming to our community to compete in shooting events.”
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken at Vedauwoo by Lance Goede. Lance writes: "We live in Laramie and were driving east at sunrise. My wife, Kelly, and I love this pic because it was the first day of our trip to see family, starting our day with great promise!"
WYOMING STATE
Cheyenne is the Most Expensive City for Monthly Bill Costs in Wyoming

Nobody likes paying bills whatsoever. Nobody really likes having to pay anything honestly, but there are some goods and services that we need to have to live or lives. Unfortunately, if you're in the capital city of Wyoming, it just so happens that you are also paying more on average per month than anyone else throughout the state of Wyoming.
Reports: Wyoming Man Killed in Osprey Crash in California￼

Originally reported by Oil City News. A Wyoming man was among five Marines killed after an Osprey aircraft crashed in southern California on Wednesday. According to the Buffalo Bulletin, Seth Rasmuson, who graduated from Buffalo High School in 2019, was among the victims. Rasmuson’s family confirmed his death to the newspaper.
WYOMING STATE

