ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, MI

Variety for Kids gives 150 kids new bikes

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDYDO_0g66NTjB00

Variety Bikes for Kids (VBK), a Utica-based organization, gave away more than 150 bikes, bike locks and helmets today to local kids just in time for summer at its annual bike giveaway.

Funded primarily by private donations and partnerships with corporations, like Target, and other charitable foundations, VBK is dedicated to providing prescriptively modified, adaptive therapy bikes to children with special needs who may find a traditional bike to be challenging and often unsafe.

Through a donation of $182.45, VBK, provides a new bike, helmet and lock to a child in need.

At the event today, the children enjoyed music, food and beverages, carnival games and met 7 Action News’ Diana and Glenda Lewis who have collectively supported the organization for nearly 30 years.

VBK works year round through its Mobility Program to provide children with special needs heightened mobility, independence and inclusion as they are now able to ride safely and with their siblings, family and friends.

To support the Variety Bikes for Kids mobility program or for eligibility requirements for an adaptive bike for a child in need, please email Variety or call 248-258-5511.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

One mom in Detroit is changing lives

Today on “Live In The D”, Tacara Woods, the founder of The M.I.C.H.A.E.L Organization, shared her heartfelt story about the importance to care for victims of homicide loss. The lack of resources available for Tacara after suffering her own loss, inspired her to found the non-profit organization. The...
DETROIT, MI
kolomkobir.com

Carsonville boy fishing 80 inch sturgeon in lake

Last Christmas, Roger Samper III of Carsonville received a unique gift from his aunt and uncle. It cannot be wrapped in a box or placed under a tree. But Roger didn’t mind, because it was the gift he wanted: a fishing trip with his father. This gift paid off...
CARSONVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Society
City
Utica, MI
aroundthetownchicago.com

Jet’s Pizza opens number 21- 21 cents a slice!

Before Covid hit and closed a lot of restaurants, we had the good fortune of having “Detroit” pizza on our show. Jet’s Pizza had come to town and it was something different than we were used to. It did not take the radio station crw long to see what the fuss was around town. The engineers loved it as did Frank and I. I also took some left-overs home for the family. They were also impressed with the crust and the corners versus a round pie.
RESTAURANTS
fox2detroit.com

World's biggest bounce house arrives in Michigan

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - For children and adults ready to relive their youth, 13,000 square feet of inflatable fun awaits the visitors of the biggest bounce house in America. The massive display will be in Fraser for the next two weekends, complete with obstacle courses, slides, ball pits, and a new attraction: the sports slam.
FRASER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Vehicles#Target#Mobility Program#The Variety Bikes
ClickOnDetroit.com

Two Metro Detroit brothers flying high after airport design competition

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Two local brothers displayed their engineering skills in a global design competition. Their work was inspiring and may have you looking at airports in a whole new way. The Akinyemi brothers of Northville won high honors with their teams at the 2022 FAA airport design challenge....
NORTHVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meijer continues to be plagued by card processing issues

Meijer shoppers may want to check their debit or credit card statements. The retailer is once again dealing with card processing problems. Just a few weeks ago, some customers who used their credit or debit cards at Meijer were overcharged because of the same issue. Bob Pawlusiak is upset and...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Federal Grant Awarded To Help Treat Hypertension In Minority Communities

(CBS DETROIT) — Heart disease and stroke are the two leading causes of death for Americans, and high blood pressure can increase the risks for both illnesses. That’s according to the Centers For Disease Control, making blood pressure checks a vital step for prevention. “Individuals that smoke are going to be at a higher risk,” said Dr. Lisa Knysz., Central City Integrated Health Chief Integration Officer. “Individuals that have a family history of high blood pressure. Individuals that have a history of themselves or a family history of diabetes. Individuals that eat a diet high in salt and or fat, obesity and then...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy