ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Health Authority reports more than 44,000 May COVID-19 cases, 52% ‘vaccine breakthroughs’

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon Health Authority’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 44,363 cases of infection during the month of May, more than half "vaccine breakthrough" cases. Of those cases, 21,100, or 47.6%,...

ktvz.com

Comments / 7

fightforyourrights
3d ago

Vaccine is not a vaccine it’s a gene therapy shot. Your choice if you want. But people are dropping dead from heart issues associated with it. The media and paid experts are not going to tell you this. They are all corrupt and with an agenda.

Reply
7
Mark Allen Cooper
3d ago

If you get sick take ivermectin and you’ll be just fine. I’ve used it 3 times now and within 48hrs I was cured. Don’t take the Gene Therapy Vaccines. Those so called vaccines destroy your immune system and when you get enough of the shots your left with AIDS.

Reply
3
Related
kezi.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Lane County, officials say

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Coronavirus cases are rising in Lane County again, and there could be some changes that come with it. The Oregon Health Authority announced its recommendations for schools statewide, which could bring back masking up indoors. According to state officials, Lane County has a high transmission level,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Fairfield Sun Times

2K new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana

Face masks (Anna Shvets/Pexels) COVID-19 numbers are climbing in Montana. The state reported nearly 2,000 new cases this week, but with at-home testing and self-reporting, the number may be higher. On Friday, there were 2,123 active cases in the state and 11 additional deaths were reported in the last week, according to state data. Hospitalizations also rose to 71 from 56 a week ago. A total of 3,434 Montanans have died from COVID-19.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Vaccines
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
KDRV

State effort to avoid scam victims visits Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon is doing outreach this week in Southern Oregon to prevent older adults being victimized by online scams. Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is working with community centers and partners in Klamath and Lake Counties to co-host two resource fairs for older adults. Information provided will...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
yachatsnews.com

Newport woman and addiction program say rewards for staying in treatment work — and now Oregon is poised to help pay for them

NEWPORT — For most of her adult life, Crystal Johnson was, as she puts it, a minivan-driving soccer mom. A life-long Newport resident, the affable 49-year-old thought the meth addiction she battled in her early 20s was behind her. But when the youngest of her four children was in high school, a family crisis sent her reeling. Knowing meth would take the pain away, she dove back in.
NEWPORT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Health Authority#Oha
philomathnews.com

Oregon State Hospital needs to comply with court order, report says

An independent expert has called on the Oregon State Hospital to step up discharges and admit patients waiting in jail more quickly to ease the continuing backlog of demand for beds. The hospital is under a federal court order to admit aid-and-assist patients within seven days. They are patients in...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kptv.com

Oregon ‘WIC’ program has capacity to serve thousands more

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Prices at the grocery store are up about ten percent over the last year, according to the Consumer Price Index released Friday. For families feeling the pinch, there may be help available. In the Portland area, county workers want to get the word out that...
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Oregon's drought improves slightly as spring rain continues

Between Washington and Oregon, the Pacific Northwest has had a big drink of water this spring. While all those gray skies can cause gloom, it's bringing the region significant benefits as we transition into summer. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, between May 31 and June 7, the area over...
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Summer is coming: How to prepare for heat, fire and smoke in Oregon

Extreme heat, wildfire and smoke could once again strike the state. Here’s how you can prepare. Wildfires burned more than 800,000 acres, a record-setting heat wave killed at least 96 people and smoke infiltrated the lungs of countless Oregonians during the summer of 2021. As this summer approaches, experts...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Ceasefire Oregon pushes for gun control amid wave of mass shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Penny Okamoto is the executive director of Ceasefire Oregon, a nonprofit advocating for gun control legislation as both Portland and the nation deal with a wave of violence and mass shootings. Okamoto joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss efforts to curb gun violence and...
ijpr.org

Mammal-eating Orcas visit the Oregon coast

There’s been a lot of buzz about a group of Orca whales spotted off the Oregon coast this week. An expert on the predators says they are regular visitors, though sometimes hard to spot. Bob Pitman is a marine ecologist with Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute at the...
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Southern Oregon, June 10

On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy