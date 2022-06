Information provided by Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home. Margaret Rapp (nee Clifford), age 94 of Lansing, IL, passed away June 12, 2022, at the Riley Memorial Residence with her four children present. Marge was a long time South Side resident from her birth in Hyde Park, to South Shore to Dolton, Lynwood, and Lansing. Marge was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years – William W Rapp. She was the loving mother to her four children Cathy (Tom) Knetl, Marge (the late Bob) Rucinski, Cliff (Valerie), and Bill (Kathie). She was the loving grandmother of 9 and loving great grandmother of 18. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

LANSING, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO