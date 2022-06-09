ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

Free wood chips from City of Manitou Springs

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Due to the overwhelming amount of participation in the city’s Chipper Days following the last snow storm, Manitou Springs is offering free wood chips.

Anyone who wants to take wood chips is welcome, and there is no limit to how much you can take. To access the wood chips, head to Higginbotham Flats, the dirt lot next to Storage Qwest at the Serpentine & US-24 intersection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXvrD_0g66LquC00
KXRM

KXRM

KXRM

