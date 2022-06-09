ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Luxury apartments coming to Raleigh opportunity zone

By WRAL
WRAL
 3 days ago

WRAL News

Cary investor's mansion on the market for $8.3 million

Cary, N.C. — A private lakehouse with more than 9,000 square feet owned by a Cary angel investor is on the market for $8.3 million, according to a Zillow listing. Tax records show the property is currently owned by David and Cheryl C. Gardner, who have been married for 27 years.
CARY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount breaks ground on new downtown affordable housing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A $9.4 million affordable house complex is underway in Rocky Mount. Ground was broken today for Five Points Crossing on Rose Street in downtown Rocky Mount. The 4-story building will have 28 one-bedroom units, and 22 two-bedroom units. Six additional units will have features for...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian struck in Raleigh, entire direction of Capital Boulevard closed

Raleigh, N.C. — An entire direction of Capital Boulevard was closed Monday morning following a pedestrian crash. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. near the Calvary Drive intersection. All northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard were closed between Calvary Drive and New Hope Road. Police said one person was...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh, Charlotte homes among most ‘overvalued’ in U.S., report finds

RALEIGH – If you’re looking to buy a house in Raleigh, right now might not be such a great time, depending on how you plan to purchase it. That’s according to Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist, and one of the researchers that found Raleigh’s housing market to be among the top 15 housing markets in the nation where average home values are now more than 50% higher than statistical expectations.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Rocky Mount breaks ground on flagship affordable housing project

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Rocky Mount breaks ground on flagship affordable housing project. Rocky Mount held a groundbreaking ceremony for a flagship affordable housing project downtown on Thursday. Reporter:...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Bodega holds grand opening with carnival, live music (June 10, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Brookside Bodega will celebrate their grand opening in Raleigh today (June 10) from 4 – 9 p.m. with carnival games, live music and food on its outdoor patio. They are located at 1000 Brookside Drive in the former Falafel & Co. space. The restaurant’s menu is loosely inspired by New York bodegas, or small owner-operated convenience stores, and features dishes like the New York chopped cheese sandwich, spicy Nashville chicken sandwich and Birria taco plate and guacamole. There are plenty of vegetarian options, including Buffalo cauliflower, the Portobello club, a grilled Pimento cheese sandwich and more. And true to the bodega form, they are stocked with all the essential items you need for your home – everything from a great wine selection and beer, to dairy, eggs and toilet paper. Congrats to owners Lee and Michelle Robinson, Jacob Paramo and Darrell Brown. Get to know them here.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

What you need to know about the Capital City Juneteenth Festival

RALEIGH, N.C. — Events across the state are in place to celebrate Juneteenth. One of them is happening in Raleigh on Saturday, June 18. The Capital City Juneteenth Celebration takes place June 18 from 1-6 p.m. at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. The event is free. Juneteenth is a...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Smithfield Approves Largest Residential Development In Town History

SMITHFIELD – Tuesday night, the Town of Smithfield approved the largest residential development in town history. The development is so large it will require a new fire station and potentially a new police substation. In a 6-to-0 vote, the council approved Woodleaf, a 2,005 unit community on Mallard Road,...
cbs17

Fort Bragg opens largest solar array in the southeast

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — United States Army leaders cut the ribbon to what’s being called the largest floating solar array in the southeast. The solar system is located on the Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall. It will operate as a supplemental and backup power source for the airfield.
FORT BRAGG, NC
visitraleigh.com

Juneteenth Events in Raleigh, N.C.

Juneteenth—the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the U.S.—became a federal holiday in 2021, 156 years after slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified on June 19, 1856, that they were now free after the Civil War had come to an end. In 2020, both...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Driver flips car into Crabtree Creek in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car ran off the road and flipped over into a creek on Saturday, officials said. The car was travelling southbound when it rolled over into Crabtree Creek at Capital Boulevard and Yonkers Road. The car went off the road and was upside down in...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Amid soaring gas prices, Wake County offers a driving alternative

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Getting from point A to point B comes with a high price tag these days, with the average price of gas in North Carolina at $4.65 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. CBS 17 is digging deeper into what alternatives to driving are out...
FOX8 News

Greensboro tenants threatened with eviction, despite paying rent

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It was a mix-up that could’ve cost a Triad college student thousands of dollars or possibly led to her being kicked out on the street.  UNC Greensboro students Jasmine Ellis and Graci Gibbs moved into The Letterman Apartments in January. The apartment complex was formerly called Block 43, located off Merritt Drive and Spring Garden Street in […]
GREENSBORO, NC

