ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose AAPI community thrilled with apparent winner in District 1

By Jana Kadah
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 3 days ago

Santa Clara County Board of Education trustee Rosemary Kamei’s resounding lead in the San Jose City Council District 1 race is also a win for the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, AAPI leaders said.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Kamei has more than 60% of the vote, and assuming nothing changes, that nixes the need for a runoff election in the fall. She ran against Ramona Snyder, president of the San Jose Downtown Foundation board, and paratransit operator Tim Gildersleeve. Kamei is set to replace Vice Mayor Chappie Jones , who terms out at the end of this year, and will represent the West San Jose area.

“I’m very honored and humbled by it. It is really an honor to represent the district,” Kamei told San José Spotlight. “One-third of the population of San Jose is Asian, so it’s really important to have that lens, especially when policies come into place and to be able to give that level of understanding of different cultures.”

Mountain View Councilmember and the Silicon Valley Asian Pacific American Democratic Club founder Margaret Abe-Koga said Kamei may be the first AAPI person to hold the District 1 seat.

“As excited as we are as AAPIs to have Kamei, I think she is in general, a great candidate and will be a great councilmember for the entire city of San Jose,” Abe-Koga told San José Spotlight. “I do really believe it’s important to be reflective of the community. Given how diverse our community is, we need to have that reflected on the council.”

‘Long overdue’

San Jose has seen a handful of Asian Americans on its council since former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Norm Mineta broke barriers in 1967 as the first Asian councilmember and later mayor in the city. But Abe-Koga said representation has really improved in the AAPI community in the last 20 years.

“In 1996 there was maybe a total of four or five AAPI representatives in all of Santa Clara County, and that includes school board members. In the state Legislature, I could count all of us on my hands,” Abe-Koga told San José Spotlight. “Now San Jose and Campbell are the only cities in the county without an Asian American on the City Council.”

Related Stories

June 7, 2022

Rosemary Kamei appears to win West San Jose council seat

January 26, 2021

Election creates void on San Jose City Council for Vietnamese community

October 15, 2019

Identity politics in San Jose: How powerful is the Vietnamese vote?

San Jose has lacked AAPI representation on the City Council since former Councilmember Lan Diep lost his reelection for the District 4 seat against David Cohen in 2020. In this election, there could be even more AAPI representation coming to the council in both District 7 and District 5 . State Assemblymember Alex Lee was also the top vote getter in the AD 24 race.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Otto Lee, the only AAPI representative on the Board of Supervisors, said having an Asian representative in San Jose, where roughly a third of the population is AAPI, “is long overdue.”

“I think this is huge for San Jose,” Lee told San José Spotlight. “I think it just shows that there’s a need of having an AAPI representation on the council. And I’m really glad that we’ll have another partner who was elected to help bring attention to our issues.”

He shared similar sentiment to Abe-Koga in that 2022 wasn’t a particularly unique year for AAPI wins, but noted representation has increased significantly in the last decade or so.

In 2004, Cupertino elected its first Asian American councilmember. In 2006, Mountain View joined the list for first female AAPI Councilmember—Abe-Koga. That same year, state Assemblymember Evan Low became the first Asian American on the Campbell City Council.

“Having these leaders really translates into policies that are specific in addressing issues within the AAPI community,” Abe-Koga said. “In the last couple of years I would point to the rise in Asian hate. While that is nothing new, the difference (now) is our community has actually risen up to speak out against it.”

Juliana Park, a board member for Silicon Valley Asian Pacific American Democratic Club and San Jose resident, said watching Kamei win was inspiring for her and other local Asian Americans.

“It gives us a lot of hope,” Park told San José Spotlight. “For me to see someone that looks like me, to see a woman of Asian heritage, even if you’re not a political person or aren’t really politically involved, I think it it makes you want to be more involved.”

Contact Jana Kadah at jana@sanjosespotlight.com or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.

The post San Jose AAPI community thrilled with apparent winner in District 1 appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Silicon Valley residents share why they didn't vote

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Most Santa Clara County residents who registered to vote chose not to participate this election cycle -- with some saying they've either lost faith in the system or don't feel informed enough to make a decision. Only about 24.21% of registered voters in the county cast...
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

AVE Santa Clara Breaks Ground in Tasman East

AVE Santa Clara, a new premium 311-unit, eight-story, residential community from Ensemble Real Estate Investments, broke ground on May 19. AVE Santa Clara is the first of Ensemble’s seven planned projects in the 45-acre Tasman East District. The Tasman East District is planned as a vibrant mixed-use community with...
SANTA CLARA, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose could cut parking requirements for new developments

San Jose planning officials are split on a proposal to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new building projects and what it could mean for the future of the city. The San Jose Planning Commission voted 6-2-3 Wednesday to receive a report with several alternatives for reducing parking spaces. Commissioners Rolando Bonilla and Jorge Garcia voted against the plan. Commissioners George Casey, Mariel Caballero and Maribel Montañez were absent.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Elections
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Elections
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Santa Clara County, CA
Elections
Local
California Government
City
Cupertino, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose residents see water rate hikes once again

Water rates are increasing in July for San Jose residents in several neighborhoods. This week, the City Council unanimously approved increasing drinking and recycled water rates for the next fiscal year. The increase impacts customers of San Jose Municipal Water System, which serves about 136,000 residents in the North San Jose, Alviso, Evergreen, Edenvale and Coyote Valley areas. The increases come as the region faces another extended drought and follows last year’s rate hikes from Valley Water, the wholesale water provider for the county.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose voters approve longer term limits for water district officials

Last updated 5 p.m. on Friday. The next update will be 5 p.m. on Saturday. Valley Water board members will likely enjoy longer term limits, thanks to a measure Santa Clara County voters approved on Tuesday. With 79% of the vote counted, Valley Water’s Measure A has received 51.84% approval from voters, or 116,523 votes.... The post San Jose voters approve longer term limits for water district officials appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

June 2022 Primary Election Results

There were two items on the June 2022 Primary ballot that affected Santa Clara and Sunnyvale voters. Measure D and Measure G. It looks like Measure D will pass. As of Friday, the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters reports that with 79% of the ballots counted, Measure D has 9,242 “Yes” votes (78.52%) and 2,528 “No” votes (21.48%). The measure needed just a simple majority to pass.
SANTA CLARA, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Rep. Eric Swalwell rallies crowd at Walnut Creek March for our Lives

WALNUT CREEK, CA (June 11, 2022) — March for our Lives rallies mobilized in Oakland, San Francisco and all across the country on Saturday. Concerned citizens also came together in Walnut Creek, CA. Lucy Goetz, a student at Concord High School, organized the event. Motivated by the recent school...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Otto Lee
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Proposal to cut Milpitas City Council benefits fails to get support

A proposal by Milpitas Councilmember Karina Dominguez to eliminate health benefits for her and her colleagues and level the playing field for part-time city workers did not receive enough support for further discussion by the council during Tuesday’s meeting. Councilmember Anthony Phan was the only official who called to place the item on a future... The post UPDATE: Proposal to cut Milpitas City Council benefits fails to get support appeared first on San José Spotlight.
MILPITAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area students lead March for Our Lives rallies for gun reforms

OAKLAND, Calif. - Teenagers all over the Bay Area organized rallies Saturday for gun reform and tighter national gun control policies. Events were set to happen in eight different locations, including Walnut Creek, Redwood City, San Francisco and Sonoma. Lucy Goetz, a 17-year-old high school student organizer from Concord, told...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lookout.co

Sunday Reads: Is Santa Cruz meant to keep the Warriors in town?

Is there a future for the Santa Cruz Warriors — in Santa Cruz?. It’s been 10 years since the local Seadubs made a big splash in our little town. KP Arena’s been a good temp home, but now a more permanent place is needed. How did this odd match between Surf City and pro basketball come to be? Wallace Baine with the perspective here.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose City Council#Identity Politics#San Jos#Legislature#School Board Election#Election Local#Asian#Democratic#Aapi
San José Spotlight

San Jose classroom becomes too hot to handle

Outdated systems and equipment have impacted learning for some San Jose students. In some classrooms at Renaissance Academy at Fischer Middle School, temperatures have reached 88 degrees due to faulty air conditioning. In response, teacher Luvia Solis has to take her class outside, along with their desks and chairs. “I...
San José Spotlight

Longtime Santa Clara County assessor looks to be the winner again

Last updated 5 p.m. on Friday. The next update will be 5 p.m. on Saturday. Incumbent Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone is resoundingly ahead and looks set to serve his seventh term. Stone has 68.17% of the vote with 141,576 votes, while opponent Andrew Crockett is trailing with 31.83% of the vote with 66,119... The post Longtime Santa Clara County assessor looks to be the winner again appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

South Bay water agencies roll out incentives to get residents to ditch lawns, fight drought

SANTA CLARA COUNTY residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15 percent last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30 percent during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SF to SJ section of high-speed rail project report released

(BCN)– The final environmental impact report is now complete for the section between San Francisco and San Jose of California’s high-speed rail project. The California High-Speed Rail Authority released the final report Friday on the possible environmental impacts of the roughly 49-mile northern leg of the rail system, which will extend through major population centers […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
climaterwc.com

Results from pivotal election in San Mateo County

On Tuesday night, voters in San Mateo County weighed in on a number of key races. Retirements of longtime elected officials led to a cascade of open seats rarely seen on one single ballot, including US Congress, the State Assembly, and the Board of Supervisors. Tuesday’s election represented a once-in-a-generation event that will transform the political landscape of San Mateo County for years to come.
californiaexaminer.net

California High Speed Rail Dispute

Democrat lawmakers in California are embroiled in one of the most contentious battles in modern state history over the fate of the high-speed rail link connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco, which has been dogged by delays and other problems for the better part of a decade. If completed, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County school ballot measures set to pass

Last updated 5 p.m. on Thursday. The next update will be 5 p.m. on Friday. Santa Clara County voters are supporting education, with more than $24 million in parcel taxes and bonds heading toward approval following Tuesday’s primary election. If passed, the school ballot measures would prevent spending cuts in curriculum, retain teachers and upgrade... The post Santa Clara County school ballot measures set to pass appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy