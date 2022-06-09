The Lafayette Mom Offers Great Tips For Making Sure Your Family Is Prepared For Hurricane Season

If you are looking into taking a trip with the family this summer but can’t make it to the beach, I might just have the perfect idea. Pointe Coupee Parish is home to what I would consider a well-kept secret: False River. The river itself may not seem like much, but the homes surrounding it make it so much more. It is a vacation and a home away from home.
Adoption Coordinator for LASCC, Lynn Bourque, joined News15 at Noon to showcase Queso! Queso is looking for a perfect family to call his own. "We got to be honest about "Queso"- he's a hot MESS. Queso LOVES ALL PEOPLE. Literally, he's never met a stranger and will hop in the...
A major crash shut down I-10 for hours on the Atchafalaya Basin bridge, but one man decided to choose relaxation over frustration. Friday afternoon was a mess on I-10 West near Whiskey Bay after a 15-car crash brought traffic to a complete standstill. Anyone who was already on the bridge was pretty much stuck there until officials were able to safely investigate the accident and clear the roadway.
See the full list of prize winners from the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway below. The winner of the Dream Home will be announced at 4 p.m. on Channel 2. WBRZ News 2, Alvarez Construction Company, 101.5 WYNK and iHeart Media, All Star Automotive Group, Assurance Financial, Dream Day Foundation, Pointe-Marie.
Families were out at Moncus Park today for the big opening of the new playgrounds and water adventure. Earlier this week we announced that the Ochsner Lafayette General Playground and Our Lady of Lourdes Interactive Water Feature would be opening to the public this weekend (Jun 11) and the community wasted no time jumping right into the action today at noon.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With inflation being at a four-decade high, parents are feeling the effects of it. Feeding a family of four for a month may cause some families to go without. Families from all over are expressing their frustration with inflation on groceries and how short...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles church said they found the silver lining after one of their facilities had to be demolished from damages caused by Hurricane Laura. Vegetables and flowers are planted where the congregation of St. Paul Lutheran Church once worshipped. “The organ, the piano and...
A meat pie is just a meat pie, they're all the same—right? Wrong! If you've never had an original Kane River beef, turkey or pork meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management,...
Ted Richard and Louis Toliver, joined News15 at Noon to share details about an incredible event honoring the history of Pride. This Saturday, June 11th, head to Cite Des Arts and Beausoleil Books for this special event!
A former Episcopal church in Donaldsonville, built in 1873 on land donated by a slave owner and Louisiana governor, is now home to a new, permanent exhibit that pays tribute to enslaved people who worked Louisiana's sugarcane fields. It will open on the weekend of Juneteenth, the celebration of the...
Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in June 11 Burglary Case in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On June 11, 2022, at approximately 10:35 pm, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 3300 block of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana during night hours on June 9th . They are asking anyone that may have any information or video footage to contact CPSO at 337-491-3605 or email [email protected].
First and foremost, I am no "shark-ologist". I could have researched and found out exactly what kind it is, but even looking at the comments about what type of shark it is, no one could actually agree. We can agree, that this is 100% of the shark family, but in my opinion, it's a Bull Shark.
Lake Charles Office of Motor Vehicles Closure Due to COVID-19 On June 10, 2022, the Lake Charles Office of Motor Vehicles location announced that they had to close due to precautions related to COVID-19. The OMV indicated that the office is expected to reopen Monday, June 13. IRP services will be unavailable until Wednesday, June 15. Customers can reschedule appointments at expresslane.org.
Each year, nearly 40 children under the age of 15 die from heatstroke after being left in the back of a vehicle, according to the National Safety Council. Multiple agencies are searching for a man who went missing in the water near Baton Rouge. The missing boater's name has been released.
Camping at RV resorts has become a very popular getaway for many families here in south Louisiana. And it seems that more and more these resorts are stepping up their proverbial game with a slew of great amenities. If you head to places like Cajun Palms in Henderson, Louisiana, you...
Garage Sales in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake and Other Areas of Southwest Louisiana. Garage sales in Southwest Louisiana. Garage Sales in Southwest Louisiana June 10th, 11th, and 12th. Three family garage sale on Horseshoe Ln in Sulphur. Garage Sale Date(s): Saturday June 11. Garage Sale Time: 7am – 12 pm...
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Roxana Abigail Contreas-Gutierrez was last seen on June 8, 2022, at her residence in the 5600 block of Hwy 14.
Comments / 0