Pocatello, ID

Local police asking for public's help in locating missing woman

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

POCATELLO — A 28-year-old woman has been reported missing.

Pocatello police are asking for the public’s help in locating Hannah Roble, who has been missing since September 2021.

Roble is described as being white with very long blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and wears glasses.

Roble also has some missing teeth on the right side of her mouth, has a Simba tattoo on her upper leg and piercings on her lip and nose.

She may be near Pocatello or the surrounding areas.

If you have any information about Roble’s whereabouts, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100, your local law enforcement agency or Nancy at 720-763-1237.

Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

