ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Proposed amendment would allow voters to recall district attorney

By Amal Tlaige
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jf1DA_0g66Jmgw00

ALBANY, NY – While the New York State legislative session adjourned just last week, Republican lawmakers are calling for a special session.

NewsChannel 34’s Amal Tlaige has more on a proposed amendment that would allow voters to recall their local district attorney.

In San Francisco, District Attorney Chesa Boudin was removed from office in the middle of his term. Voters in the progressive city of San Francisco determined the DA wasn’t punishing crime to the fullest extent of the law.

In New York only the Governor can remove a DA from office. Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt says for months Republican lawmakers have called on the Governor to remove New York City DA Alvin Bragg from his position.

With Governor Hochul not acting on her power to do lawmakers are proposing legislation that could change the state Constitution.

“And I think it’s important here that they have sworn an oath, when you take an oath as a District Attorney, you have an oath to uphold the law and prosecute crimes under the law. They are not legislators. If Alvin Bragg wants to change the laws he should run for legislator he should run for state senate. He should run for assembly. And then he can change the laws that he thinks are wrong.”

Assembly Minority Leader, Will Barclay says, the proposed constitutional amendment would require 20% of district members to sign a petition which would go to ballot. Members can then either vote in favor or removal of the DA. Lawmakers say this proposed amendment is particularly important when it comes to New York’s spike in crime.

“Policy has played a role in this, whether its bail reform, whether it’s raise the age. All you have to do is look at the front page of any paper almost daily and you see a recidivist criminal getting out of jail and being able to commit additional crime.”

Republican lawmakers say its crucial that New Yorkers at least have the option to recall their district attorney.

“I think the point is to give them a mechanism to remove an elected official who’s literally not doing the core work of his office. His office is to prosecute people who commit crimes.”

In order to vote on this, lawmakers would have to convene for a special session.

Reporting at the Capitol, Amal Tlaige.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS New York

New York Republican gubernatorial debate set for Monday on CBS2

NEW YORK -- The leading Republican primary contenders will debate on CBS2 on Monday night.Reporter Lisa Rozner has a preview.There's a little more than two weeks to go until voters hit the polls for primary day. Monday night marks the only debate among the Republican candidates for governor, allowing New Yorkers to decide who they want to represent the party in the November election.The four leading Republican candidates for governor will go head to head Monday at 7 p.m.READ MORE: News of possible delay to congestion pricing emerges from spirited New York governor Democratic primary debateFormer Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Appellate court tosses Assembly maps

Weeks before New Yorkers get set to vote in State Assembly primary elections, state appellate court judges tossed the recently redrawn Assembly lines, possibly confirming that the upcoming election and the November general election will be the first and last times the districts are used. The Appellate Division, First Department...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

Protesters slam DeSantis speech in NYC over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Protesters chanted outside as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a conference Sunday in New York. In April, DeSantis signed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law banning classroom instruction about LGBTQ issues. Chelsea Piers, where DeSantis spoke Sunday, has been a historic focal point in the LGBTQ+ community. Protesters felt the governor’s presence […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Local law enforcement react to June 6 state gun laws

ONEIDA, N.Y. — Local law enforcement is reacting to new gun legislation signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on June 6. The ten laws were spurred after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas last month. State lawmakers considered the laws to be sweeping in their effect on gun violence in the state.
ONEIDA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
98.1 The Hawk

New York State Assembly and Senate Pass Wage Transparency Bill

On June 3rd, the New York State Assembly and New York State Senate passed a bill that will have major implications for workplace salary transparency. The bill would require employers to disclose compensation or range of compensation to applicants and employees upon issuing an employment opportunity for internal or public viewing or upon employee request. The goal of the bill is to combat systemic pay inequality by making salary ranges for specific positions clear and easily accessible. The bill will head to Governor Kathy Hochul's desk to be either signed or vetoed.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#San Francisco#Republican#Senate
96.9 WOUR

Can Your Landlord Legally Evict You For Using Marijuana In New York State?

With adult-use marijuana legal in New York, many questions arise about when and where you can legally use it. Just because cannabis has been legalized, does not mean that it's a 'free-for-all.' There are still plenty of rules when it comes to consuming weed. If you're a renter, you may be curious about what your landlord can do if he or she finds you using marijuana in their property (your home). Here's what New York State law says about it.
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Politician Wins Nomination for Assembly District Seat

Brian Cunningham, former senior aide to State Sen. Kevin Parker, won the nomination for the vacancy in New York State Assembly District 43, which includes Crown Heights, on Sunday, February 20. The nomination happened during a seven-hour meeting at the headquarters of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, as reported by the...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Passes Bill to Allow “Green” Burials

The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
POLITICS
cityandstateny.com

Adams endorses county backed challenger for district leader in Brooklyn

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is throwing his support beyond a county-backed challenger for a district leader seat in Brooklyn, again joining Kings County Democratic Leader Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn’s efforts to maintain control of the party over progressive reformers. Adams has endorsed Renee Collymore, who’s hoping to unseat...
BROOKLYN, NY
vigourtimes.com

Albany’s gift to the teachers union will shackle NYC schools

The Legislature last week put a new spin on the debate over “mayoral control” of New York City’s schools by shackling the Big Apple with a costly class-size mandate. That restriction will impose on the city an unproven education reform whose primary champion is also its most direct beneficiary, the United Federation of Teachers, the union representing the city’s public-school teachers.
ALBANY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy