Houston man who raps about robbing ATMs among 4 accused of stealing from machine technician

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
DICKSON, Tenn. — A Houston man whose YouTube videos include a rap song about robbing ATMs is one of four people accused of robbing an ATM technician in Tennessee, authorities said.

Ladesion Riley, 30, who raps under the name of 213 Jugg god on YouTube, was arrested Monday after checking out of a Motel 6 in Dickson, WZTV reported. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said that Riley was arrested along with Houston residents Darius Dugas, 27; Sashondre Dugas, 32; and Christopher Alton, 27, according to the television station.

The men are accused of robbing an ATM technician as he was servicing a Bank of America machine in Dickson at about 10:30 a.m. CDT, according to the television station. The four are being charged federally, WZTV reported.

According to police, two of the men approached the technician and took money from him, WSMV-TV reported. Detectives determined that one of the vehicles used in the alleged robbery, a Hyundai Elantra, had been rented from Hertz, according to the television station.

Detectives used information from the car rental company to track down the Hyundai and a maroon Jeep that had also been rented at the same time, in the parking lot of the Motel 6 in Dickson, WSMV reported.

Authorities said bags of cash were found in the Jeep, WTVF reported.

Riley, who uses a stage name on YouTube, recently shared a music video called “Make it Home.” In the video, Riley raps about frequently robbing ATMs out of state.

“If you’re going to rap about it, then turn around and be about it and get caught, that’s on you,” Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union told KPRC-TV. “You shouldn’t do stupid crap, and you definitely shouldn’t violate the law and talk about it.”

The Houston Police Officers’ Union mocked Riley in a Facebook post after his arrest.

Robbing an ATM is a federal crime, and the FBI is investigating the case, WTVF reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

