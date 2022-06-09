ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, OK

40 years later ‘Baby Holly’ found alive after parents murdered in Texas

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR, Taylor Mitchell/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjZSw_0g66J2Mt00

CUSHING, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A cold case in Texas, a missing baby, and an Oklahoma connection.

Holly Marie Clouse was a baby and went missing in 1981 after her parents were killed in Texas.

She has been found alive in Cushing Oklahoma 40 years after the case went cold.

During the time she was missing she became known as ‘ Baby Holly

Just six months ago her mother and father were identified which led them to Holly who is now 42, alive and healthy, living in Cushing, Oklahoma . She has five children and two infant grandchildren.

Who murdered her parents is still a mystery.

Texas cold case investigators say, when Holly was a baby, two women who identified themselves as members of a nomadic religious group brought Holly to a church in Arizona.

Holly was then later adopted. Police say the parents who raised her are not suspects.

“They were wearing white robes and they were barefoot. They indicated the beliefs of their religion included the separation of male and female members practicing vegetarian habits and not using or wearing leather goods. The women indicated they had given up a baby before at a laundromat,” said Brent Webster, Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case Unit.

New details released in case of ‘Baby Holly,’ found alive 40 years after parents were murdered in Texas woods

Police say it is believed that this particular group traveled around southwestern United States, including Arizona, California and possibly Texas.

“There were sightings of this religious group around the Yuma, Arizona, area in the early eighties. The women members would be seen around town at various points asking for food,” said Webster.

The Texas Attorney General is asking for help from the public, looking for who killed Holly’s parents, which is an ongoing pending criminal investigation.

“In late December 1980, or early January 1981, the families of Tina Lynn Clouse and Herold Dean Clouse received a phone call from someone identifying herself as sister Susan, who explains she was calling from Los Angeles, California and wanted to return Tina and Deans car to their family. She further stated that Tina and Dean had joined their religious group and no longer wanted to have contact with their families. They were also giving up all of their possessions. Sister Susan asked for money in exchange for returning the car to Florida where the family lived. The family agreed, but contacted the local authorities about the situation,” said Webster.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

The family agreed to meet sister Susan in Florida at the Daytona racetrack.

The family describes meeting two to three women and possibly one male. They were all wearing robes and appear to be members of a religious group.

“The police reportedly took the women into custody, but there’s no record of a police report on file that has been found as of yet. Given the age of this case, that is common. We’re still on the hunt for that police report,” said Webster.

The car belonged to Dean’s mother and was, in fact, the car that they had in their possession.

On June 7, 2022, investigators arrived at Clouse’s place of employment to deliver the news. Off camera, the manager confirmed Clouse’s employment at Naifeh’s Deli & Grill. The manager said she had given Clouse the day off to take in all the new information, but she is doing well.

“My sister works with her at Naifeh’s,” said Moriah McManus. “My sister said that it’s a shock, but she’s doing okay, as good as she can. It’s kind of crazy!”

Police are still trying to find pieces of the puzzle to solve this crime.

As for Holly’s extended family in Florida who have been looking for Holly for decades are overjoyed to reunite with Holly.

“Our resources are certainly there assisting where we can with Holly and trying to help her process all the changes that she’s now going through. We’re an organization that’s built on hope. Hope that we’ll find every child and get them home safely. We tell the searching parents all the time, just don’t give up hope until proven otherwise. Don’t give up hope on your child,” said John Bischoff, Vice President Missing Children Division

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says it takes just one person and a dedicated police force to break one case.

They are working on reuniting the family face to face.

IF you know of any information that could help investigators you are urged to call 512-936-0742 or email coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
poncacitynow.com

Miss Oklahoma Crowned at River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Miss Bricktown Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022 Saturday night at River Spirit Casino. Gold competed against 35 other candidates for the title and will receive a $25,000 cash scholarship, and represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition. The top five finalists were first...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Cushing, OK
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cushing, TX
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Cushing, OK
Crime & Safety
koxe.com

Missing Breckenridge, Texas Woman Found in Oklahoma City

BRECKENRIDGE – According to information shared by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department through social media, a missing Breckenridge woman has been found in Oklahoma City. The statement reads – “On June 8, 2022 Bonnie Lucas was located in Oklahoma City after being reported missing. She has been reunited with family and is under the care of medical professionals. As we celebrate the news that she is now safe, the family is requesting privacy as her disappearance is still under investigation. If anyone reading this feels alone, scared, or lost, we encourage you to keep pushing forward and never lose hope.”
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Male And Female#Violent Crime#Cold Case Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
poncacitynow.com

Oklahoma Native Toby Keith Announces Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

Toby Keith has revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in a recent tweet and on his official website. The 60-year-old country music singer, songwriter shared the news with his fans on Sunday, June 12th. Keith wrote: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Ten Terrifying Oklahoma Hauntings That Will Keep You Up at Night!

If you're into the paranormal and supernatural Oklahoma has more than its fair share of haunted places, urban legends, and eerie tales. It seems almost every county, town, and place you can go to in the Sooner State there are ghost stories being told. As a matter of fact, Oklahoma is one of the most haunted states with more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the entire country! Here are 10 terrifying hauntings in OK.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

One is in the hospital after home burns down

COALGATE, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- Anita Richardson says she and her daughter and sons were out of the house, but her husband suffered major burns and is now in the hospital. She says they lost so much more than just property. Her husband tried to rescue their pets. "We lost four...
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy