Dolores “Dee” Kay Larson, 80, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died peacefully Wednesday evening, June 2, 2022 at Cherry Cove Assisted Living in Sturgeon Bay. No public services will be held. Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay, WI are caring for Dee and her family.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO