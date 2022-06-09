ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'It's breaking people': Gas prices continue to soar with no relief in sight

By Katherine Scott
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2xRz_0g66Inbs00

As gas prices are climbing, consumers are struggling.

"I'm almost 80 years old. I remember when gas was 18 cents a gallon," said Nicholas Lucona, of Camden.

The average price for a gallon of regular in South Jersey on Thursday is $4.99, teetering on the verge of $5. The average is even higher in Pennsylvania.

"I think it's insane. I think it's breaking people," said one driver in Pennsauken.

"Cost me a lot to cross the bridge every day and buy extra for gas. It's too much. It needs to come down," said Michael Shands, of West Philadelphia.

Twenty-one states now have average gas prices above $5, according to AAA. The national average has raised steadily over the last month.

"What is happening right now, is not totally unheard of, but not at this rate what we are seeing, we haven't seen the price at this rate so rapidly," said Subodha Kumar, a professor at Fox School of Business at Temple University. "Gas is not something that's a luxury good. We need it to go to work, and a lot of that demand cannot be reduced."

"But when the average prices go over $6 or so, and people just cannot pay at all, at that time we will see that people will start changing their patterns altogether," Kumar predicted, using carpooling and public transportation as examples.

As oil and gas get more expensive, Kumar believes there is a high risk of an economic slowdown.

"Everything is connected to gas prices, and we're already getting there, and there is no way I think we can avoid it," he said.

Kumar added that relief does not appear to be in the near future.

"If we trust any of this data, it is going to be sometime very late this year or early next year when we are going to see some relief," said Kumar.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Traffic
MyChesCo

L&I Secretary Visits Philadelphia Bakery to Call for Raise Pennsylvania’s Minimum Wage

PHILADELPHIA PA — Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier on Thursday continued her statewide push for legislative action to raise Pennsylvania’s minimum wage during a visit to Philadelphia’s Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe, a business that supports Governor Tom Wolf’s proposal to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour with a pathway to $15 by 2028.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#West Philadelphia#South Jersey
WTAJ

Pennsylvania fishing licenses could cost more next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to a list of proposed fee adjustments for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year.  If given final approval at a future meeting, this would be the first fishing license price increase since […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Funds Ag Plastic Recycling Pilot

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has announced funding to support the development of a sustainable agricultural plastics recycling program. The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Project is a statewide pilot program with a focus in Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Perry counties. Funding comes from the Pennsylvania Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

What to do if you see a large, furry ‘friend’

Carbon County Game Warden Cory Bentzoni led an educational session about black bears in Pennsylvania earlier this year at Beltzville State Park. Bentzoni began with a bit of fun facts and statistics, noting there are 13 million people in Pennsylvania and 120 game wardens. In comparison there are 5,000 state troopers.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Pa. woman killed in 3-vehicle wreck in South Jersey

A Pennsylvania woman died in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Gloucester County, authorities said. A 22-year-old Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, man was driving a Jeep eastbound on Route 322 near Pancoast Road in Woolwich Township around 3:45 p.m. when the vehicle suddenly veered into the westbound lane, according to Woolwich Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's political leaders line up behind hydrogen hub to grab federal dollars

(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled General Assembly has been at odds with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on spending and budget priorities, both parties have shown bipartisan cooperation for billions in energy-related federal funds. Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, along with Wolf, issued a letter lending their support for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Journal

Pennsylvania switch-to-grazing project aims to save farmers, land and Chesapeake Bay

Can a new organic milk line that relies on grazing, animal welfare, healthier cows, well-paid farmers and conservation practices help save both the Chesapeake Bay and struggling dairy farmers in Pennsylvania?. The multi-partner experiment known as the Dairy Grazing Project has launched in Lancaster, Lebanon, York and Dauphin counties. This...
NJ.com

Sephora at Kohl’s expansion continues with 3 new N.J. stores

The Sephora at Kohl’s concept has been expanding rapidly. Sephora at Kohl’s shop-in-shops were unveiled in stores at 333 Route 18 in East Brunswick, 11 N. Park Dr. in Newton and 1 Route 37 W. in Toms River on June 10. An additional seven Sephora mini-shops are planned...
RETAIL
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
97K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy