NY Men Caught With 1K Gallons of Stolen Cooking Oil After Lengthy Chase: Police

NEW YORK - Five people are wanted in connection to a shooting at a Bronx pharmacy that left a drill rapper dead.Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.A friend of Frowner's told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains before following Frowner into a pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue and shooting him.Frowner was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Frowner had been in town to film a rap video.Police on Saturday released a video of five individuals wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO