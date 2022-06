Motivated by a fresh surge in mass shootings in several U.S. cities, rallies were held across the nation Saturday as part of a renewed push for gun control. Lillian Scott is an organizer with the Fort Worth demonstration for “March For Our Lives”, which was founded by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

