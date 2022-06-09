ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Sunrise Style: The hottest shoe trends for the summer season

By Gracee Mattiace
krcgtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City native Eric Luebbert has been working in the...

krcgtv.com

KICK AM 1530

This Missouri Pioneer Town Theme Park & Movie Set Could Be Yours

It looks like an old 1800's pioneer town, but it used to be a theme park and movie set in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now, it could all be yours for a price. I saw this unique place shared by MSN. It's 24025 Cumberland Gap Ave, Warsaw, Missouri which is right at the tip top of Lake of the Ozarks. Here's a snippet of how the listing on Realtor describes this place:
Jefferson City, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City local competes in the reality show 'Forged in Fire'

Jefferson City — Robert Miller, Jefferson City competed on the latest season 'Forged in Fire' on The History Channel. The reality-tv show is a competition where bladesmith's are challenged to create weapons from the past with little preparation. Miller has been turning metals into knives since he was 16...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Center Project held its first Rainbow Ride

The Center Project held its first Rainbow Ride at Peace Park on Saturday, June 11. The 10-mile bike ride went through the MTK trail and ended at Peace Park. After the ride, bikers were able to enjoy music, food, and more. Christi Kelly, President of the board of The Center...
CENTER, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Two young women with local ties compete for Miss Missouri crown

MEXICO, Mo. — On June 12, two Miss Missouri competitors with ties to Nodaway County will kick off a week of rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns in pursuit of the 2022 Miss Missouri crown. Courtney Rowe, “Miss Brick City,” and Brooke Havens, “Miss Bilby Ranch Lake,” will...
MEXICO, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Columbia, Missouri weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Columbia, MO metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended June 5, 2022. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Leigh’s Lost and Found: a new focus for Missouri’s only senior dog sanctuary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re going back to Missouri’s only senior dog sanctuary as they make some big changes. We’ve visited Whispering Willows Senior Dog Sanctuary in Hermitage two times before this to show you the special service they provide for elderly dogs. But now, they’re going even further and focusing specifically on the most extreme cases.
HERMITAGE, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, June 10th, 2022

(Moberly, MO) -- A Moberly woman has now been charged with animal abuse and stealing after admitting she killed and burned a family pet. K-W-I-X radio reports that 29-year-old Brianna Lingo admitted to killing her mother’s terrier mix, watching it die, and burning its body. Court documents show Lingo had strangled her mother’s terrier mix while her mother was at work and burned it in a fire pit. When her mother got home, Lingo reportedly told her that she had made a sacrifice.
MOBERLY, MO
lakeexpo.com

33810 Echo Road, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

SIMPLY CHARMING! Here is your chance to secure this cozy 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom end unit in Triplex. This tight knit community doesn't have units for sale often. This home offers ample living with natural character and charm. New kitchen appliances in 2021. This home has lake views/access and comes with 10x20 boat slip in community dock. Community pool and concrete boat ramp. This is better than a condo. Located in the heart of Sunrise Beach close to everything by car and boat. Perfect way to get started at the lake. Inspect for yourself and be prepared to fall in love.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Mid-Missouri Kickball League raises money for veterans in need

Columbia — The Mid-Missouri Kickball League partnered with Welcome Home, a veteran’s center in Columbia to host their fourth annual kickball tournament. The tournament was held at the CoMo Sports Complex on Saturday, June 11. Most of the teams included players who have served in the military or...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

TBD Wood River Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Location! Location! Location! Huge Economic Opportunity!!! 36 acres of undeveloped and unrestricted land located on the east border of Lake Ozark in close proximity to Hwy 54 on the bluff (near Horseshoe Bend and the Bagnell Dam Strip.) and all major commercial outlets! This land is ready to be developed for residential, multi-family and/or commercial purposes. Examples of commercial are restaurant, winery, entertainment, power drive golfing, fitness center, casino, apartment complex, resort, concert venue and so much more. The possibilities for this property are endless!!!
LAKE OZARK, MO
khqa.com

Two Missouri state park beaches closed to swimming

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources released its weekly beach report. The report states that the Day Use Public Beach at Harry S Truman State Park, in Warsaw is open, but exceeded the criteria for E. coli. Swimming is not recommended. Hermitage Beach at Pomme de Terre State Park in...
939theeagle.com

Former inmate and current Columbia business owner Trey Dawson appears on “Wake Up Columbia”

Columbia native Trey Dawson was released from Jefferson City’s Algoa Correctional Center on Christmas Day 2019. Dawson says he’s served time in five prisons in Missouri and Utah, and has spent time in 27 other jails across 12 states … primarily because of his addiction to drugs. He joined us live on “Wake Up Columbia” this morning to discuss his challenges, and how he is now a small business owner in Columbia. He credits the Missouri Department of Corrections’ “Puppies for Parole” program and his relationship with Christ. Mr. Dawson is also a peer specialist at Columbia’s Burrell Behavioral Health:
COLUMBIA, MO

