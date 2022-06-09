Sunrise Style: The hottest shoe trends for the summer season

Location! Location! Location! Huge Economic Opportunity!!! 36 acres of undeveloped and unrestricted land located on the east border of Lake Ozark in close proximity to Hwy 54 on the bluff (near Horseshoe Bend and the Bagnell Dam Strip.) and all major commercial outlets! This land is ready to be developed for residential, multi-family and/or commercial purposes. Examples of commercial are restaurant, winery, entertainment, power drive golfing, fitness center, casino, apartment complex, resort, concert venue and so much more. The possibilities for this property are endless!!!
Comments / 0