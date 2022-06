The city of Sioux City recently transferred the management of the climbing wall at the Long Lines Rec Center to a private company. On Sunday, an open house takes place for Long Lines Climbing. Manager Alex Erwin talks to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the attraction and his band GhostCat. Check out social media for more information.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO