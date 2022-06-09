U.S. Stock Market Has Not Priced in Economic Slowdown Yet - Bridgewater Co-CIO

Click here to read the full article. Stocks took a major hit on Friday after a highly anticipated inflation report showed a faster-than-expected rise in prices in May. Consumer prices rose by 8.6% in May compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from 8.3% growth in April and from the 8.5% growth in March and represented the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981. This new data stoked investor worries leading to a big sell off on Friday. As of this report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed nearly 800...

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO