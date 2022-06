WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are searching for a man who was disguised as a security worker when he robbed an armored truck and assaulted two employees. The suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask and a Garda uniform when he robbed one of the company's armored trucks near Wilmington on Friday morning, according to the Delaware State Police.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO